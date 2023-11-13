A Tragic Incident: Train Collision Claims Lives of Workers in Northern Italy

In a tragic incident that occurred during the late hours of the night, a speeding out-of-service train collided with a group of workers conducting track maintenance in northern Italy, resulting in the devastating loss of five lives. The incident unfolded at the Brandizzo station, a town situated in Italy’s Piedmont region.

The exact cause of the accident is currently under investigation, as stated by Piedmont Governor Alberto Cirio. The local authorities have initiated a thorough examination to determine the circumstances leading up to this unfortunate event. Preliminary reports suggest that there may have been a lack of awareness among the train’s crew about the presence of workers on the tracks.

Initial estimates from state radio indicated that the train was traveling at a speed of approximately 160 kilometers per hour (100 mph). However, following a preliminary investigation by railway police, this figure was revised to around 100 kilometers per hour (62 mph), as reported by the Corriere della Sera newspaper.

The train involved in the incident consisted of an engine car and 11 empty passenger cars that it was transporting, according to the Corriere della Sera. The Transportation and Infrastructure Minister, Matteo Salvini, expressed his belief that human error played a significant role in this tragic incident. Mayor Paolo Bodoni of Brandizzo affirmed the possibility of a breakdown in communication between the work team and those responsible for signaling the train’s passage.

Despite the devastating outcome, there were two fortunate individuals who managed to avoid being struck by the train. They are currently receiving treatment for the shock they experienced at a nearby hospital, according to La Stampa.

Following the incident, various unions representing train maintenance workers have announced their intention to stage a strike in order to protest against this devastating crash and to honor the memory of the victims, as reported by the Italian media.

FAQ:

1. What happened in the train collision incident in northern Italy?

A speeding out-of-service train collided with a group of workers conducting track maintenance at the Brandizzo station, resulting in the tragic loss of five lives.

2. What caused the train collision?

The exact cause of the accident is currently under investigation, but preliminary reports suggest a potential breakdown in communication between the work team and those responsible for signaling the train’s passage.

3. Were there any survivors?

Fortunately, there were two individuals who managed to avoid being struck by the train. They are currently receiving treatment for shock at a nearby hospital.

4. How has the incident affected train maintenance workers?

Various unions representing train maintenance workers have announced their intention to stage a strike to protest against the crash and to honor the victims.

Sources:

– URL Domain: [The Associated Press](https://apnews.com)

– URL Domain: [La Stampa](https://www.lastampa.it)

– URL Domain: [Corriere della Sera](https://www.corriere.it)