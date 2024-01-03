The Mysterious Return of a Stolen Golden Ornamental Cockerel

In a surprising turn of events, a golden ornamental cockerel that went missing from a French village nearly 25 years ago has been returned. The theft of the iron-wrought painted cockerel took place in April 1999 from the top of an outdoor Catholic cross in the village of Bessan.

The villagers had been left wondering about the whereabouts of the missing weathervane until it was recently sent back to them in a parcel. The recipient of the statue was a historian named Michel Sabatery, who had diligently kept the mystery alive through newspaper articles and social media posts.

Upon receiving the long-lost cockerel, Sabatery informed the mayor’s office, which then alerted the prosecutor. Remarkably, the police were able to quickly identify the thief by tracking his credit card usage for the parcel postage. The thief admitted to taking the weathervane during a drunken party and later hiding it in his basement due to shame. Almost 25 years later, he rediscovered it and decided it was time for the cockerel to be returned.

Bessan’s mayor, Stephane Pepin-Bonet, expressed forgiveness towards the thief, referring to the act as a “possibly a youthful indiscretion.” However, he emphasized the importance of village heritage and stated that the weathervane would be securely reattached to the iron mission cross in a ceremony to prevent any future disappearances.

With the statute of limitations for petty theft in France being six years, the thief is now immune from prosecution. As a result, the prosecutor chose not to disclose the identity of the individual responsible for the theft.

Once again, the golden ornamental cockerel will take its rightful place in Bessan, serving as a reminder of the village’s history and heritage that belongs to all its inhabitants.

FAQs

1. What was the stolen item that has been returned?

The stolen item that has been returned is a golden ornamental cockerel, which served as a weathervane.

2. How long ago was the weathervane stolen?

The weathervane was stolen nearly 25 years ago in April 1999.

3. Who identified the thief?

The thief was identified by the police, mainly because he had used his own credit card to pay for the postage of the parcel containing the weathervane.

4. Why did the thief return the cockerel?

After rediscovering the cockerel in his basement nearly a quarter of a century later, the thief decided it was time to return it.

5. Will the weathervane be reattached differently to prevent future disappearances?

Yes, the weathervane will be securely reattached to the iron mission cross in a forthcoming ceremony to ensure its stability and prevent any further incidents.