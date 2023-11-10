Japanese Tourist Calls Police After Discovering $1,000 Restaurant Bill in Singapore

A Japanese tourist visiting Singapore recently found herself in a perplexing situation when she received a hefty bill of $1,000 after dining at Seafood Paradise restaurant. Junko Shinba, unaware of the true cost of her meal, was shocked by the amount and decided to involve the police in resolving the matter.

Shinba had ordered the renowned chili-crab dish, which is a favorite among locals and tourists alike. However, what she didn’t realize was that this particular variation of the dish was made with an Alaskan king crab, which significantly increased the price. Priced at about $20 per 100 grams, the Alaskan king crab was a much pricier option than the typical mud crab used for chili crab.

The misunderstanding stemmed from a lack of communication between Shinba and the restaurant staff. Although a waiter had suggested the dish to her, Shinba claims that she was not informed of the price per 100 grams. She believed the crab dish would be portioned out amongst her group, but instead, they were served the entire Alaskan king crab.

In an attempt to rectify the situation, Shinba called the police, who arrived at the restaurant to assess the matter. Ultimately, after some negotiations, Shinba’s group received a discount of approximately $78, and the bill was settled by her friend using his credit card.

Seafood Paradise, owned by the Paradise Group, emphasized that they had presented the entire Alaskan king crab to Shinba’s group for transparency. They also clarified that their menu listed the cost of the crab as “seasonal.” The restaurant manager assisted Shinba in making a police report and offered the discount as a gesture of goodwill.

Shinba’s case has been referred to the Consumers Association of Singapore by the Singapore Tourism Board, highlighting the importance of clear communication between customers and restaurants. While this incident has shed light on the need for better disclosure of prices beforehand, it also serves as a reminder for tourists to inquire about the details of their orders to avoid any surprises when the bill arrives.

In conclusion, Shinba’s encounter with the unexpected $1,000 restaurant bill showcases the significance of effective communication and transparency in the dining experience.