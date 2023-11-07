Toronto Realtor Shocked by Unusual Tuna Dish, Internet Investigation Ensues

A Toronto realtor looking for a light bite during a busy day was left stunned when a local restaurant served her a rather unconventional dish: a can of tuna fish on a plate with potato chips. Sophie Bokelmann, who documented her experience in a viral TikTok video, expressed her shock and disbelief at the $25 price tag attached to this unexpected meal.

While she declined to name the establishment, suspicions began swirling among TikTok sleuths, with many pointing fingers at popular local haunts Bar Raval and Bar Isabel. However, both businesses have denied any involvement, stating that they do not serve tinned seafood in such a manner.

The unconventional pairing of tinned seafood and potato chips is not unheard of, especially in Spain. In fact, it is considered a common gastronomic combination in the country. Renowned chefs like José Andrés have even promoted this unique culinary union. However, it seems that the dish caught Bokelmann off guard, and she expressed her distaste for the canned tuna presentation.

Despite the initial shock and disappointment, the realtor has no ill will towards the unnamed restaurant and continues to enjoy dining there. However, she jokingly admitted that she might avoid ordering fish in the future due to the lasting impact of this unconventional experience.

While Bokelmann’s TikTok video may have unintentionally caused a stir, garnering over a million views and sparking online discussions, she never expected such a massive response. What began as a simple documentation of her surprise turned into a widespread investigation among viewers, determined to uncover the restaurant responsible for this unusual dish.

In conclusion, this incident serves as a reminder that culinary encounters can sometimes take unexpected turns. While unconventional dishes can generate attention and discussion, it is ultimately up to individual taste and preference to determine whether they become a hit or miss.