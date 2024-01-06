Rapid Response: Analyzing the Chronology of the Japan Planes Collision

Despite swift efforts to evacuate passengers after the alarming collision between Japan Airlines Flight 516 and a coast guard Bombardier Dash-8 aircraft, tragedy struck as five crew members lost their lives. In an attempt to shed light on this devastating incident, crucial moments leading to the collision have been carefully examined.

Faulty Communication?

A thorough examination of the transcripts released by the transport ministry reveals that at 5:43 p.m., airport traffic control established communication with the JAL Airbus A350 four minutes prior to landing. Shortly after, the JAL plane was granted permission to land on runway 34R. In a matter of 10 seconds, the outgoing coast guard plane identified itself and informed traffic control of its position. The Bombardier, en route to deliver aid to quake-hit central Japan, received instructions to taxi to holding point C5, indicating that it had priority for departure.

A Pressing Countdown

The runway incident unfolded without any further communication between the JAL flight, the coast guard aircraft, and the traffic controls for the next two minutes. During this brief interval, startling footage aired by NHK television showcased the Bombardier maneuvering onto the runway from the C5 taxiway, only minutes before impact.

Disastrous Encounter

At 5:47 p.m., disaster struck as the JAL flight landed just moments behind the coast guard aircraft, colliding into it and triggering a fiery explosion against the dark sky. The small Bombardier was immediately enveloped in flames, while the A350, ablaze and emitting thick smoke, continued moving down the runway for approximately 1 kilometer (0.62 miles) before finally coming to a halt.

Battle against the Flames

Following the collision, the JAL flight crew swiftly initiated emergency response protocols. Despite malfunctioning cabin announcement systems, the crew resorted to shouting through a megaphone to ensure all passengers received their instructions. With urgency and determination, flight attendants repeatedly urged passengers to remain calm and to abandon their belongings while making their way towards the closest, safe emergency exits. Astonishing survivor videos depict a crowded cabin filled with smoke, instigating panic among some passengers. However, under the guidance of the flight attendants, a significant number of individuals managed to remain composed during the evacuation, promptly exiting the aircraft via emergency chutes.

The Last to Leave

Profoundly skilled and decisive, the captain took responsibility for ensuring every individual was evacuated from the cabin before departing the aircraft himself. A remarkable display of efficiency and coordination resulted in the successful evacuation of all 379 passengers just 18 minutes after touchdown, earning accolades from experts and the media who referred to this feat as nothing short of a miraculous response from the JAL crew.

Dealing with the Aftermath

In the aftermath of this harrowing incident, Haneda airport, renowned for its bustling atmosphere, reopened three other runways on Tuesday. Regrettably, numerous flights, including approximately 200 during the last long weekend of Japan’s New Year holiday season, had to be canceled. The blazing fire was finally extinguished more than eight hours after the collision, allowing aviation safety officials to begin their investigation.

Unraveling the Cause

As the investigation progresses, initial findings point toward human error, with transcripts indicating a lack of clear takeoff approval issued to the coast guard plane. In their quest to determine the cause of the collision, aviation safety officials plan to inspect the A350 thoroughly. In addition, a team of six investigators from the Japan Transport Safety Board has already commenced the recovery of flight data and voice recorders from the Bombardier. Essential voice data from the A350 has also been recovered, facilitating crucial interviews with the traffic controllers on duty during the catastrophic occurrence.

FAQ:

What was the cause of the collision? While there is ongoing investigation, initial indications suggest human error as the possible cause of the collision.

While there is ongoing investigation, initial indications suggest human error as the possible cause of the collision. How long did it take to evacuate the passengers? The entire evacuation process was completed in a remarkable 18 minutes.

The entire evacuation process was completed in a remarkable 18 minutes. Were there any casualties? Tragically, five crew members of the coast guard aircraft lost their lives in the collision.

Tragically, five crew members of the coast guard aircraft lost their lives in the collision. What measures are being taken to prevent future incidents? As part of safety measures, aviation authorities plan to inspect the A350 and review communication protocols between air traffic control and aircraft pilots.

(Source: abcnews.go.com)