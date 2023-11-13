Sweden’s Growing Gang Problem: A Deep Dive into Youth Recruitment and Gang Violence

COPENHAGEN, Denmark – A disturbing incident that unfolded in the suburbs of Stockholm has once again shed light on Sweden’s ongoing struggle with gang violence. Earlier this month, the lifeless body of a 13-year-old boy, known only as Milo, was discovered in a nearby wooded area. The shocking truth behind his death reveals the cruel reality of the country’s deadly gang warfare.

Milo had been fatally shot in the head, becoming a victim of what prosecutor Lisa dos Santos describes as “reckless gang violence.” While the specific details surrounding his murder remain undisclosed due to an ongoing investigation, it is believed that the shooting occurred in Haninge, a region situated south of Stockholm.

It is deeply distressing to note that Milo, who was completely unknown to the police, fell prey to the vicious gang activity that has plagued Sweden. Swedish media, with the consent of Milo’s family, have shared photos of the young victim, highlighting the tragedy that unfolded. His disappearance was reported on September 8, and his body was discovered three days later by a passer-by.

Unfortunately, criminal gangs have increasingly become a pressing concern in Sweden over recent decades. The country has witnessed a surge in drive-by shootings, bombings, and grenade attacks, largely concentrated in its three largest cities: Stockholm, Goteborg, and Malmo. The statistics reveal the grave consequences of this alarming trend. As of September 15, the police had already documented 261 shootings this year alone. Among these incidents, 34 resulted in loss of life, while 71 individuals sustained injuries.

The entire month of September has witnessed a string of devastating shootings, claiming three lives. These horrifying events unfolded in Uppsala, situated west of Stockholm, as well as in the Swedish capital itself. Tragically, one of the victims was 13-year-old Milo. In another grim incident in June, a man armed with an automatic weapon opened fire in the early hours outside a subway station in the suburb of Farsta, resulting in the death of a 15-year-old boy. A 43-year-old man succumbed to his injuries later, while two men in their 20s were subsequently arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder. Sweden’s Justice Minister, Gunnar Strömmer, characterized the incident as an act of “domestic terrorism,” emphasizing the severity and scale of the violence.

The root cause of these distressing events is reportedly a feud between a dual Turkish-Swedish man residing in Turkey and his former subordinate. Tragically, the feud escalated to the extent that the subordinate’s mother, a woman in her 60s, was shot on September 7 and tragically succumbed to her injuries.

Addressing this pressing issue, Sweden’s center-right government has undertaken measures to combat gang-related crimes by strengthening existing legislation. Moreover, the country’s police chief, Anders Thornberg, expressed grave concern over the unprecedented wave of violence that has engulfed Sweden. In a press conference on September 13, he cited the horrifying incidents, including the targeted killings of young boys aged between 13 and 15, the execution of a criminal’s mother in her own home, and the shooting of a young man en route to work in Uppsala. He estimated that approximately 13,000 individuals are associated with Sweden’s criminal underworld, underscoring the magnitude of the challenge.

Authorities further point out the concerning trend of gangs recruiting young people. From the perspective of criminals, engaging youngsters proves advantageous. Unlike adults, children have less police scrutiny and cannot be held accountable for their actions in the same way. Additionally, their vulnerability makes them easier targets for manipulation and coercion.

Sweden now grapples with the urgent need to address the growing menace that underground criminal organizations pose to the nation’s safety. With a renewed focus on legislation and law enforcement efforts, the hope is to curb gang violence and protect vulnerable youth from falling prey to this devastating cycle.

