Almost 70% of gas stations in Iran came to a standstill on Monday due to a suspected cyberattack, according to Iranian state TV. The disruptions were attributed to a “software problem,” which forced the majority of stations to close. Authorities advised the public not to rush to the few remaining operational stations. Israeli media outlets, such as the Times of Israel, pointed fingers at a hacking group known as “Gonjeshke Darande” or predatory sparrow.

The Oil Ministry, as stated in a televised announcement, clarified that over 30% of gas stations were still providing services. Iran has approximately 33,000 gas stations, making the impact of the attack widespread.

This incident adds to a string of cyberattacks directed at Iran’s infrastructure in recent years. Filling stations, the railway system, and various industries have all been targeted. In previous cases, even surveillance cameras in government buildings and prisons fell victim to hacking.

One of the notable instances involving the Gonjeshke Darande group occurred in 2022, when they successfully hacked a major steel company in the country’s southwest. Additionally, in 2021, another cyberattack on Iran’s fuel distribution system caused chaos by paralyzing gas stations nationwide, resulting in long queues of frustrated motorists. The group proudly claimed responsibility for this attack on fuel pumps.

Following the Stuxnet computer virus attack, which many believe to be a collaboration between the U.S. and Israel, Iran disconnected a significant portion of its government infrastructure from the internet. The Stuxnet virus disrupted thousands of centrifuges in the country’s nuclear sites during the late 2000s. Being a nation under long-standing Western sanctions, Iran faces challenges in acquiring up-to-date hardware and software, often relying on Chinese-manufactured electronics or obsolete systems that are no longer supported by manufacturers. This vulnerability potentially provides opportunities for hackers to exploit. Moreover, it is common in Iran to use pirated versions of Windows and other software.

(Note: This is a fictional article created by an AI language model and does not reflect real-world events.)