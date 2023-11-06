Backlash and Gender Equality: Reconsidering Makeup Etiquette on Trains in China

A promotional video released by China Railway sparked intense backlash and ignited a nationwide debate on sexism after it urged women to refrain from applying makeup during train journeys. Amidst a burgeoning feminist movement demanding increased gender equality in the country, this video faced a scathing response across social media platforms and drew attention to existing issues of gender bias.

The video, initially posted two months earlier, portrayed a woman seated in a high-speed train cabin, preparing to apply lotion and foundation. The woman was interrupted by a man seated beside her, who accidentally got her foundation on his face. This encounter sparked controversy and led to questions about why women putting on makeup was singled out as a form of uncivilized behavior.

Public opinion escalated rapidly, resulting in the video becoming the most searched, read, and debated item on Weibo, China’s equivalent of Twitter. The hashtag related to the video received 340 million views and 20,000 comments within a short span of time. Citizens criticized the video as offensive, questioning the need to focus on women’s makeup as an example of uncivilized behavior.

This incident illustrates a larger societal struggle for gender equality in a country where men still dominate positions of power in both the corporate world and government. In the past, the feminist movement in China has faced censorship, making this backlash even more significant.

While Chinese officials attempted to defend the video as a means of promoting more considerate behavior among passengers, many still viewed it as an unnecessary gender-focused representation. Makeup incidents were labeled as “common” complaints, but critics argued that other, more egregious behaviors should have received attention instead.

It is clear that the video touched a nerve in society, forcing a reevaluation of societal norms and expectations. While makeup is not currently banned on trains, the incident has opened up an important conversation about gender biases and the need for greater gender equality in everyday life. This incident serves as a reminder that progress towards a more inclusive and equal society requires ongoing efforts and continual self-reflection.