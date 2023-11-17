Stanford University Takes Action Following Reports of Inappropriate Behavior

Stanford University has launched an investigation into an instructor who has been removed from teaching duties after reports emerged that they made offensive comments during a discussion on the conflict between Israel and Hamas. The university has stated that they take these allegations seriously and that academic freedom does not justify the targeting of students based on their backgrounds or identities. While the instructor is not currently teaching, Stanford is working to ascertain the facts of the situation.

It is important to note that the instructor involved is not a faculty member and is currently unnamed. CNN has reached out to the instructor for comment, but there has been no response thus far. In light of the ongoing fighting between Israel and Hamas, tensions have escalated, causing concerns among Jewish individuals in the United States who fear being targeted. The Anti-Defamation League recorded a significant increase in antisemitic incidents last year, making it vital for universities to address any instances of discrimination.

Rabbi Dov Greenberg, the executive director of Stanford’s Jewish community center, has spoken with the affected students. According to him, the students were deeply shaken by the incident and expressed their fear of facing further backlash or bullying on campus. They reported that the instructor attempted to justify the actions of Hamas and minimized the significance of the Holocaust by asking how many Jews were killed during that time. Furthermore, the teacher made references to Israel as a colonizer and asked certain students to move to the back of the classroom, implying that this was how Palestinians were treated.

These distressing actions left the students feeling marginalized, attacked, and isolated. Understandably, they did not feel comfortable challenging the instructor’s viewpoints at the time. Rabbi Greenberg emphasized that the students, who are college freshmen, lacked the confidence to engage in a debate with a teacher at Stanford, leading to their feelings of trauma and fear.

The incident reportedly occurred during two classes with a total of 18 students. The day’s lesson focused on colonialism, as reported by the San Francisco Chronicle. Jewish student leaders who spoke to the affected students shared that the instructor asked Jewish students to raise their hands, separated them from their belongings, and drew comparisons between their actions and the treatment of Palestinians. The students also mentioned that the instructor referenced the colonization of Congo in the 19th century and claimed that more people were killed during that period than in the Holocaust, while also associating Israel with colonization.

The reported comments by the instructor come in the wake of other concerning incidents on Stanford’s campus. Previously, the campus police department investigated an antisemitic drawing found on a Jewish student’s dorm room door, as well as instances of hate speech etched into a bathroom panel. These incidents highlight the urgent need for the university to address rising antisemitism and ensure the safety and inclusivity of all students, regardless of their background.

FAQs:

Q: Who is the instructor involved in the investigation at Stanford University?

A: The instructor, who is not a faculty member, has not been named.

Q: What actions has Stanford taken in response to the reports about the instructor?

A: Stanford University has removed the instructor from teaching duties while conducting an investigation into the allegations.

Q: What did the instructor say during the class discussion?

A: According to reports, the instructor downplayed the Holocaust, called Jewish students colonizers, and justified the actions of Hamas.

Q: How did the students react to the instructor’s comments?

A: The students expressed feelings of being shaken up, traumatized, and afraid of facing further backlash or bullying on campus.

Q: How has Stanford addressed previous incidents of antisemitism on its campus?

A: Stanford’s campus police department launched hate crime investigations into these incidents, emphasizing their commitment to student safety.

Sources:

– CNN

– San Francisco Chronicle