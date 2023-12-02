A Snowstorm Paralyzes Munich Airport and Disrupts Travel in Central Europe

A fierce snowstorm swept across southern Germany, Austria, Switzerland, and the Czech Republic, causing widespread travel disruption in the region. The effects were most pronounced at Munich Airport, where all flights were grounded and later canceled until 6 a.m. Sunday. The storm also led to delays and cancellations at other airports, including Zurich.

In addition to air travel, the snowstorm brought railway services to a halt, with trains to and from Munich’s central station suspended. Passengers were advised to either delay their journeys or find alternative routes. Some unfortunate travelers were even forced to spend the night on trains due to the halted services.

The impact of the snowstorm extended beyond transportation. Munich experienced a complete shutdown of its bus and tram services, while some subway and regional train lines were also affected. Downed trees caused widespread power outages in Bavaria, leaving numerous residents without electricity.

The storm’s disruptive effects even reached the world of sports, as the Bundesliga announced the cancelation of a soccer match between Bayern Munich and Union Berlin, originally scheduled for Saturday afternoon.

Austria and Switzerland faced their own challenges, as the fresh snowfall raised concerns about the risk of avalanches. Authorities in western Austria increased avalanche warnings to the second-highest level after the region received up to 50 centimeters (20 inches) of snow overnight. The storm also resulted in the closure of several stretches of the Austrian railway network.

The Czech Republic encountered its fair share of disruption as well. Major highways and roads were blocked for hours, leading to traffic delays and cancellations of trains and public transportation. More than 15,000 households were left without power. The critically important D1 highway, which connects Prague with Brno, was paralyzed for hours due to a truck accident. High-speed and regional trains were also affected, with cross-border trains from Austria and Germany not operating.

As the snowstorm continued to wreak havoc across central Europe, it was evident that the impacted regions would need time to recover and restore normalcy to travel and transportation services.

