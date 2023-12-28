New Conflicts Brewing as the World Focuses on Ukraine and Gaza

The global spotlight is currently fixated on the ongoing conflicts in Ukraine and Gaza, but experts warn that a wave of potentially catastrophic conflicts is flying under the radar. The International Rescue Committee (IRC) recently released its emergency watchlist for 2024, identifying the 20 countries at the highest risk of security deterioration. These countries, comprising only 10% of the world’s population, account for a staggering 70% of the world’s displaced population and 86% of global humanitarian needs.

According to the United Nations, over 114 million people were displaced by war and conflict around the world in October. This number has likely increased since then. The IRC’s President and CEO, David Miliband, expressed concern for the individuals his organization serves, as they face the convergence of climate risks, impunity in conflict zones, spiraling public debt, and diminishing international support.

While the crisis in Gaza dominates headlines, the IRC’s watchlist reminds us that other regions are facing similar structural challenges related to conflict, climate change, and the economy. The ability to address multiple crises simultaneously is crucial. Conflict fatalities worldwide are at their highest level since 2000, according to Isabelle Arradon, the research director at the International Crisis Group.

One country in particular is at the top of the IRC’s watchlist: Sudan. The country has been engulfed in fighting since April 2023, with peace talks failing to yield any resolution. The conflict has escalated into large-scale urban warfare, receiving minimal international attention. It poses a significant risk of regional spillover, with 25 million people in urgent need of humanitarian aid and 6 million displaced.

The Rapid Support Forces (RSF), led by Gen. Mohammed Hamdan Dagalo (Hemedti) and allegedly supported by the UAE and Libyan warlord Khalifa Haftar, have launched a multi-pronged offensive in Sudan. Allegations of atrocities in Darfur have fueled concerns over the potential for all-out ethnic conflict and further involvement of armed groups from the region. Peace initiatives are currently limited, and the distraction of global attention calls for greater engagement to negotiate a ceasefire.

The flow of refugees into neighboring South Sudan and Ethiopia, both grappling with their own internal conflicts, climate change effects, and economic hardships, amplifies the risks of spillover.

Another hotspot to watch is the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), which recently held a chaotic election that marked the beginning of a new electoral cycle. The election saw long delays, calling into question its legitimacy. Ongoing armed conflict, widespread poverty, and upcoming regional elections in early 2024 add to the precarious situation in the DRC.

The contested results of the election and suspicions regarding the independence of the electoral commission could spark further conflict and have regional implications. The presence of the M23 rebels, allegedly backed by Rwanda, poses an additional challenge. The rebels have been accused of apparent war crimes as they expand their offensive, increasing tensions between Rwanda and the DRC.

In summary, while global attention is drawn to Ukraine and Gaza, other regions are experiencing their own crises. The IRC’s watchlist serves as a reminder that conflict, climate change, and economic factors are driving potential conflicts worldwide. Urgent international engagement is needed to prevent further escalation and address the complex issues intertwined with these conflicts.

