Hurricane Lee Strengthens and Expands as It Approaches Bermuda

Hurricane Lee is rapidly intensifying as it moves towards Bermuda, triggering a tropical storm watch for the island. The storm, currently a Category 3 hurricane, has grown significantly in size since the weekend, with hurricane-force winds extending three times farther from its center. While Lee is expected to lose some intensity over cooler waters, it will simultaneously grow in size and speed. This means that even if the hurricane’s winds no longer reach monster hurricane levels, a larger Hurricane Lee could have a more widespread impact, potentially affecting the Eastern Seaboard, although not necessarily through a direct landfall.

According to National Hurricane Center Director Michael Brennan, tropical storm-force winds could extend over 300 miles from Lee’s center later this week. This means that even if the hurricane’s center stays off the coast, the northeastern US could still experience potentially-damaging wind gusts. Coastal areas of Connecticut and eastern Massachusetts may see tropical storm-force wind gusts on Friday night when Lee’s center is expected to be around 250 miles southeast.

The exact timing and extent of Lee’s impacts on the US and Canada are still uncertain, but the hurricane’s track is expected to become clearer once it turns north on Wednesday. Regardless of its final track, Lee will generate large waves along the East Coast, leading to coastal erosion, dangerous surf, and life-threatening rip currents at beaches.

Already, dangerous surf has been observed along the southeastern US coast, as well as in the far eastern Caribbean islands and Bermuda. Rip currents, which have already claimed 71 lives in the US this year, have been a significant concern. As Lee approaches Bermuda, it is set to unleash strong winds, heavy rain, and dangerous surf, potentially causing localized flash flooding.

It is advised for residents and visitors in the affected areas to stay updated on the latest forecasts and heed any warnings or evacuation orders issued by local authorities. As always, it is crucial to prioritize safety and take necessary precautions to protect oneself and property during severe weather events.

