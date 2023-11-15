Bartering: An Alternative Economy in Crisis-Hit Argentina

Amid a worsening economic situation leading up to the presidential elections, bartering has become a lifeline for many Argentines as they struggle to survive in an inflation-battered economy. Instead of relying on traditional currency, people are exchanging goods and services in makeshift stalls and through online platforms to meet their basic needs.

In the impoverished neighborhood of Villa Fiorito in Buenos Aires province, locals set up blankets along the dusty roadside, displaying old clothes, shoes, and used household items. These items are then traded for essentials like pasta, sugar, and biscuits, with some exchanges even taking place for just a few hundred pesos.

Food prices have soared, making it increasingly difficult for residents like 25-year-old Luz Lopez to afford basic necessities. “Food is very expensive,” she laments. Behind her makeshift stall, she offers what little she can in the hopes of making ends meet for her two small children.

Throughout the capital and its surrounding areas, the sight of people knocking on doors asking for second-hand clothes or searching for bartering opportunities has become commonplace. The struggles of individuals like 28-year-old Maria Fernanda Diaz, who sleeps under a pedestrian bridge and relies mainly on alms, are a stark reminder of the dire situation faced by many Argentines.

As official figures reveal that four in every ten Argentines live below the poverty line, and year-on-year inflation hovers around 143 percent, the need for alternative economic systems has become more crucial than ever. Barter networks have found new life on social media platforms, where hundreds of negotiations occur daily. People exchange items like notebooks for cookies or tea cups for eggs, culminating in exchanges on street corners or at small neighborhood fairs.

The roots of bartering in Argentina can be traced back to the turbulent years of the 1990s, but it gained momentum during the economic crisis of 2001. The collapse of the banking system and massive social unrest prompted many to turn to barter as a means of survival. Today, in 2023, as the country grapples with great precarity, bartering has once again become a lifeline for those struggling to navigate the economic challenges.

Sociologist Mariana Luzzi explains that the vast network of support groups and barter communities plays a critical role in alleviating the impact of poverty in Argentina. These groups, some managed through Facebook, help preserve the spirit of camaraderie and provide a platform for individuals to help one another. Luzzi notes that while poverty remains a pressing issue, it is the resilience of the Argentine people and the strength of these support groups that prevent the situation from becoming unbearable.

As the country gears up for the presidential elections, the future remains uncertain. Regardless of who comes into power, economists like Elisabet Bacigalupo anticipate further months of recession and rising poverty. In this context of economic instability, bartering and resourcefulness may continue to be the lifeline that allows many Argentines to persevere in the face of adversity.

FAQ

What is bartering?

Bartering is the act of exchanging goods or services without the use of money. Instead of purchasing items with traditional currency, individuals trade their possessions for other items they need or desire.

What led to the rise of bartering in Argentina?

Bartering in Argentina gained momentum during the economic crisis of 2001, when the country experienced a debt default, banking collapse, and social unrest. The subsequent economic challenges have exacerbated the need for alternative economic systems like bartering.

How do people engage in bartering in Argentina?

In Argentina, bartering takes place through various channels, including makeshift stalls where individuals display their goods for trade. Additionally, social media platforms have become popular for negotiating and facilitating exchanges between individuals seeking different items.

Sources:

– [Wikipedia – Bartering](https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Bartering)

– [Argentina’s Inflation Rate](https://www.tradingeconomics.com/argentina/inflation-cpi)