Shadow of ‘Ukraine Fatigue’ Casts Doubt on Polish Support

Poland’s stance on Ukraine has taken an unexpected turn, raising concerns about its commitment to supporting Kyiv. Despite being a staunch advocate for Ukraine since Russia’s invasion, the Polish government now seems to be questioning its support. References to Ukraine’s need to be “grateful” for Polish aid have surfaced, and there have even been suggestions of ending weapons transfers. While attempts have been made to soften these messages, the Polish President’s comparison of Ukraine to a drowning man has been eagerly embraced by Moscow.

The deterioration in relations between these neighboring countries began with a disagreement over grain imports, which remains unresolved. Ukraine relies on exporting its harvest, and given that Russian attacks have targeted ports, land routes have become crucial. However, Poland, seeking to protect its own farmers, refuses to allow cheaper Ukrainian grain into its domestic market, preferring it to pass through to the rest of the European Union as a transit route.

For Poland’s ruling Law and Justice party (PiS), the motive behind this approach is clear—ensuring the support of local farmers at the upcoming elections. Undoubtedly, the stakes are high for PiS, as they strive to position themselves as the defenders of Polish interests. Alongside this, the party is leveraging populist causes like migration to rally support. As Piotr Lukasiewicz from the Polityka Insight analysis group explains, the issue at hand is not just about grain and weapons; it’s about tapping into the sentiments of the conservative electorate.

PiS’s strategy also includes trying to win over voters from the far-right Konfederacja party, which currently garners close to 10% support. This week, members of Konfederacja protested outside the Ukrainian embassy in Warsaw, holding up a mock invoice showcasing the alleged cost of Poland’s support for Ukraine. Opposition politicians have decried these actions as dangerous nationalism, but it is essential to note that Poland’s shift in tone is not an isolated occurrence.

The specter of “Ukraine fatigue” looms over election campaigns across various countries, from Slovakia to the United States. This development raises alarm bells for Kyiv, which relies on Western support to counter Russian forces. To assuage concerns, the Polish government emphasizes that aid to Ukraine will continue flowing through the critical hub of Rzeszow in the east. Talks to resolve the grain dispute between Ukraine and Poland are ongoing.

While both sides are making efforts to prevent a further escalation of tensions, the impact of this shift in rhetoric may already be damaging for Poland. Words have consequences, warns analyst Piotr Lukasiewicz, and it is likely that Poland will experience unfavorable repercussions. Nonetheless, despite the wavering stance of the Polish government, there remains a strong show of support for Ukraine among the people of Warsaw. The citizens emphasize the need to defend themselves against Russian aggression and assist Ukraine in safeguarding its freedom. Time will tell whether the current discourse is merely election rhetoric or a genuine shift in Polish policy towards Ukraine.