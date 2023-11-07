Israel’s Blockade of Gaza: A Second Nakba

As the Israeli bombing campaign continues to devastate the Gaza Strip, Ahmed al-Saadi and his family sought refuge in a United Nations school, only to be attacked multiple times from the air. The question that lingers in his mind reflects the desperation and defiance felt by many in the blockaded coastal enclave: “If schools are not safe, then where do we go? Where can an entire population seek safety?”

In a disturbing turn of events, Israel has issued a military order for residents of northern and central Gaza to evacuate their homes, effectively declaring these areas a “war zone.” The order gave the people of Gaza, including UN personnel stationed there, just 24 hours to vacate. Israel claims that it intends to target “terror sites” associated with Hamas and other armed groups.

The United Nations has condemned this move as “impossible” and warned of “catastrophic consequences.” Gaza’s government media office described it as the true unveiling of Israel’s “criminal face.” Despite these objections, thousands of people in Gaza began moving towards the south of the Strip as instructed.

Tragically, Israeli warplanes attacked two trucks and a car carrying families on their way to the southern Gaza Strip, resulting in the deaths of at least 70 Palestinians, mostly women and children. These deadly attacks have eerie echoes of the experiences of the Palestinians in 1948, known as the Nakba, when more than 500 Palestinian villages and towns were destroyed, and thousands were uprooted from their land.

In the face of these atrocities, some Palestinians refuse to evacuate, displaying unwavering support for armed resistance to Israel’s attacks. Crowds have taken to the streets, chanting slogans and vowing not to leave their homes. The bombings of convoys of people leaving for the south have only solidified their determination.

Throughout this crisis, Israel has maintained its full blockade on Gaza, exacerbating the humanitarian situation. The blockade hampers the entry of urgent medical equipment and essential supplies into the enclave, further deteriorating the already dire circumstances. The people of Gaza, facing this systemic de-development, are left questioning why they are subjected to such suffering solely due to their status as Palestinians living in Gaza.

Despite the immense challenges they face, the people of Gaza remain resolute. They view this blockade and the current bombings as a second Nakba, another catastrophe. Yet, they refuse to be uprooted again. They will continue to stand firm, asserting their rights for freedom, peace, and safety on their land. Israel’s actions may push them to the brink, but they refuse to be broken.