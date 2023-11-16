A Potential Saudi-Israel Deal: Shaping the Middle East’s Geopolitics

Speculation is mounting about the possibility of a historic normalization of relations between Saudi Arabia and Israel, two prominent allies of the United States in the Middle East who have never established formal ties. Despite longstanding tensions, recent years have witnessed discreet but increasing cooperation between the two nations.

Reports and statements from Israeli officials suggest that a shared perception of Iran as a common adversary has brought Saudi Arabia and Israel closer together in terms of coordination and intelligence sharing. Furthermore, Israeli airlines have been granted permission to fly over Saudi Arabian airspace, and Saudi Arabia has reportedly sought assistance from Israeli cybersecurity firms to counter cyberattacks. The rise of non-state actors and the perceived threat of political Islamists have also fostered a sense of shared interests between the Gulf states and Israel.

In a recent development, it was reported that Riyadh is considering resuming its funding of the Palestinian Authority in exchange for support from its leader, Mahmoud Abbas, in establishing open relations with Israel. The potential impact of a deal between Israel and Saudi Arabia on the geopolitics of the Middle East cannot be understated.

However, there are significant obstacles to official normalization that must be overcome. One major issue is the question of Palestinian statehood, as Saudi Arabia, as the custodian of Islam’s holiest sites, holds a crucial role in the Muslim world where the Palestinian cause is deeply valued. With Israel currently led by a right-wing government, it is unlikely to make the concessions demanded by Saudi Arabia regarding the Palestinians.

Another challenge lies in the demands made by Saudi Arabia to the United States. Riyadh seeks security guarantees and support for its civilian nuclear program, as well as access to advanced U.S. weapons. However, these demands may face resistance from members of Congress who advocate for reduced American involvement in foreign affairs.

It is crucial to recognize that the potential governing coalition in Israel may not be willing or able to meet the demands required for such a significant diplomatic achievement. Moreover, the United Nations considers Israel to be an occupier state in violation of international law due to its occupations and annexations following the 1967 Six-Day War.

While the personal conviction of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in advocating for the Palestinian cause may influence his approach, the perception of his efforts among the Arab population plays a vital role in his leadership. Balancing regional influence and domestic considerations, Mohammed bin Salman would likely need to ensure concessions on Palestine.

In summary, a potential Saudi-Israel deal could have far-reaching consequences for the Middle East’s geopolitical landscape. Despite the existing barriers and divergent interests, the evolving dynamics between these two nations reflect the changing dynamics in the region. Achieving official normalization, however, will require addressing the contentious issues surrounding Palestinian statehood and the demands placed on the United States by Saudi Arabia.

