Russian Orthodox Church Calls for Apology from Renowned Pop Singer Alla Pugacheva Over Criticism of Ukraine War

The Russian Orthodox Church has demanded an apology from Alla Pugacheva, the country’s most famous pop singer, for her critical remarks about Russia’s war in Ukraine. Pugacheva, who has been a beloved figure in Russia and the former Soviet Union for decades, had left the country along with her husband to stay in Israel shortly after Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

In September 2022, Pugacheva made headlines with her controversial comments, stating that Russian soldiers were sacrificing their lives for “illusory goals” and deeming Russia a “pariah” in the eyes of the international community. She even went as far as suggesting that she be designated as a “foreign agent,” a status that her husband already holds as an actor and comedian.

Despite a law enacted in Russia that imposes penalties for derogatory statements about the armed forces, Pugacheva has not faced charges. In fact, she returned to Russia in May to attend a funeral, where a Kremlin spokesperson was seen showing gestures of respect towards her. Although she left the country again, news agencies reported her recent return without disclosing her reason for leaving Israel.

The spokesperson for the Russian Orthodox Church, Vakhtang Kipshidze, emphasized the need for individuals who made controversial statements or insulted the Russian people during their departure to issue apologies. This, he stated, includes Alla Borisovna, using Pugacheva’s patronymic.

The church has consistently shown its support for Russia’s actions in Ukraine, further underscoring the significance of Pugacheva’s critical stance. While her comments have stirred both support and opposition, they bring attention to the broader debate surrounding the war and Russia’s international standing.

In a society where the arts and popular culture hold considerable influence, Pugacheva’s words carry weight and have the potential to sway public opinion. It remains to be seen whether she will comply with the church’s demand for an apology or continue to express her dissenting views on the war.