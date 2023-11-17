Russian Officials Struggle to Meet Recruitment Quotas Amidst Escalating Conflict in Ukraine

A recently leaked video has shed light on the challenges faced by Russian officials in recruiting soldiers to fight in Ukraine. The video captures Alexander Avdonin, head of military recruitment in Russia’s far-east Republic of Sakha, expressing concern over the high casualty rates among troops and the pressure to send more soldiers to the frontlines.

In the leaked footage, Avdonin discusses how the region has struggled to meet its recruitment quota compared to other republics in Russia’s Far Eastern Military District. He highlights that only one-third of their target has been achieved, prompting him to call for the deployment of 15 soldiers per week from each of the republic’s 36 districts until the end of the year.

Avdonin also warns of potential repercussions if they fail to fulfill the quota, emphasizing that both he and other local officials could face trouble with the Kremlin. The pressure to increase recruitment numbers is further intensified by the daily scrutiny of the Defense Ministry and Dmitry Medvedev, deputy chairman of Russia’s Security Council.

The leaked video reveals the grim reality of the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, with Avdonin acknowledging the daily loss of soldiers on the frontlines. Despite appearances suggesting an improvement, Avdonin emphasizes that the situation remains dire, and casualties continue to mount.

The struggle to meet recruitment targets reflects a broader challenge faced by the Kremlin in revitalizing its mobilization campaign. The unpopularity of military mobilizations and the upcoming presidential elections in March 2023 create complications for the Russian government. The Kremlin aims to avoid unpopular “policy moves” in the lead-up to the elections, according to the UK Ministry of Defense.

While the exact number of casualties is difficult to verify, US officials estimated that approximately 120,000 Russian soldiers have died since the start of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. The staggering loss of life highlights the severity of the conflict and the increasing strain on Russian forces.

Why is Russia struggling to meet its recruitment quotas? Russia is facing challenges in recruiting soldiers due to various factors, including the unpopularity of military mobilizations and the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. These factors make it difficult for officials to convince individuals to enlist.

What are the consequences if Russia fails to meet its recruitment targets? Failing to meet recruitment targets can lead to repercussions for both local officials and the Kremlin. The pressure to fulfill quotas reflects the importance placed on maintaining sufficient troop levels in the conflict.

How many Russian soldiers have died in the conflict? Although the exact number is difficult to determine, US officials estimate that around 120,000 Russian soldiers have lost their lives since the full-scale invasion of Ukraine began in February 2022.

