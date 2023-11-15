Australian Referendum Sees Historic Enrollments for Indigenous Voice

A surge in the number of Australians enrolling to vote has been recorded as the country prepares for a groundbreaking referendum on the establishment of an Indigenous advocacy body. This referendum, scheduled for October 14, aims to include an Indigenous Voice to Parliament in Australia’s constitution. The Voice will consist of Indigenous representatives who will provide guidance to the government and legislators on policies that address the challenges faced by the country’s most marginalized ethnic minority.

According to Australian Electoral Commissioner Tom Rogers, enrollment for the referendum closed with an extraordinary 97.7% of eligible Australians signed up to vote. This marks the highest proportion of any electoral event in Australia’s 122-year history, surpassing the previous record set during last year’s federal election. Rogers attributed the significant enrollment numbers to the immense public interest and media coverage surrounding the Indigenous Voice initiative.

Australia has compulsory voting, resulting in consistently high voter turnout rates. Out of the country’s population of 26 million, a staggering 17,676,347 individuals have enrolled to participate in the upcoming referendum. To ensure accessibility, early voting will commence in remote Outback locations from Monday onwards. Officials will utilize various transportation methods, including helicopters, boats, and airplanes, to reach 750 of these voting outposts in the three weeks leading up to October 14.

This referendum holds great significance for Australia as it is the first of its kind since 1999 and has the potential to be the first successful referendum since 1977. However, the Australian Electoral Commission has expressed concern over the increasing level of online threats against its staff. Commissioner Rogers labeled this referendum as the first social media referendum in the country’s history, revealing that the commission has faced more threats than ever before. These threats primarily originate from within Australia and are not foreign-based disinformation campaigns. The commission is determined to combat online misinformation and instead focus on providing accurate information to the public.

The upcoming referendum on the Indigenous Voice has received mixed political support. The center-left Labor Party government backs the establishment of the Voice, while the main conservative parties are opposed. However, various business, religious, and sporting groups have expressed their support for the initiative. Despite this, opinion polls indicate that a majority of Australians currently do not support the Indigenous Voice, and the opposition is growing. Those against it argue that implementing the Voice would lead to legal uncertainty, while proponents believe it is a crucial step toward addressing Indigenous disadvantage, as Indigenous Australians’ life expectancy is approximately eight years shorter than that of the wider population.