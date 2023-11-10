The Role of Belgian Malinois in Mexico’s Military

Deep within a military base near Mexico City, an army colonel oversees a unique training program for dogs. Referred to as a “kindergarten for dogs,” the Army and Air Force Canine Production Center prepares puppies to serve as rescue dogs or sniffer dogs for drugs and explosives. Originally producing breeds like German Shepherds and Rottweilers, the center now exclusively focuses on breeding Belgian Malinois, yielding around 300 puppies annually.

Renowned for their intelligence and resilience to diseases, Belgian Malinois are considered ideal for military work. The center, established in 1998, stands as the only production facility of its kind in Mexico and possibly the largest in Latin America. Nestled among the military camp’s green-and-white one-story buildings, the center reverberates with the high-pitched barking and playful energy of dozens of puppies.

Stringent precautions are in place at the facility due to a recent outbreak of canine parvovirus. Visitors are required to go through a disinfection process before entering and are prohibited from touching the puppies. The training begins around one month after birth, with the puppies learning through play. They are encouraged to follow “attractors” like balls or rags and are rewarded when they successfully catch them.

In one area of the camp, a trail equipped with various obstacles gives the puppies a chance to showcase their abilities. A soldier entices the puppies to chase a rag, encouraging them with praise as they navigate the rocks, plastic bottles, and other challenges. The puppies are known by a number until they reach three months of age, at which point they are given a name beginning with a designated letter of the alphabet.

The basic training concludes when the puppies reach four months old. They are then sent to other military units to specialize in drug and explosive detection, search and rescue missions, or protection and security. These K-9 units have proved invaluable to the Mexican military, working alongside human handlers to combat drug trafficking and respond to natural disasters.

The bond between the dogs and their handlers is a crucial element of their success in the field. The dogs depend on their handlers for survival, while the handlers rely on the dogs to carry out their duties effectively. Dogs are retired from their military service after approximately eight years, having made significant contributions to both domestic and international missions. Some have even become public figures, such as Proteo, a German Shepherd who participated in earthquake rescue efforts in Turkey, and Frida, a yellow Labrador retriever celebrated for her heroic actions following Mexico’s devastating earthquake in 2017.

This collaboration between humans and canines exemplifies the symbiotic relationship between the two species. Together, they accomplish tasks that would be difficult, if not impossible, to achieve alone. Through their unwavering dedication and remarkable skills, Belgian Malinois continue to play a vital role in Mexico’s military operations.