In a shocking turn of events, a former Ukrainian lawmaker, Oleg Tsaryov, was the target of an assassination attempt in Crimea. Tsaryov, a pro-Russia politician, was reportedly being considered as the leader of a puppet government in Ukraine for Russian President Vladimir Putin. This incident has further escalated tensions between Ukraine and Russia.

According to reports, Tsaryov was shot twice near his home and is currently in critical condition. The Security Service of Ukraine has confirmed the assassination attempt, adding that Tsaryov has been on their list of “traitors” for a while. His alleged involvement in Russia’s seizure of Kyiv in 2022 has made him a prime target for Ukrainian authorities.

The connection between the CIA and Ukrainian hit squads has also been highlighted following this incident. It is believed that the CIA has provided extensive training and equipment to Ukrainian agents, leading to successful assassinations of individuals deemed as “enemies of Ukraine.”

However, Tsaryov has dismissed these claims and downplayed his significance. He stated that he is not even invited to speak on Russian state TV and described himself as a mere sanatorium director in Yalta.

This incident and the tensions it has sparked between Ukraine and Russia indicate the deep-rooted divide that exists between the two nations. The conflict, which has been ongoing for years, shows no signs of abating, and the targeted assassinations are a grim reminder of the lengths both sides are willing to go to assert their power.

As the situation continues to unfold, it remains uncertain how this assassination attempt will impact the already strained relationship between Ukraine and Russia. The international community watches with growing concern, hoping for a peaceful resolution to this protracted conflict.