In the upcoming general election in Slovakia, a leading candidate for prime minister, Robert Fico, has expressed strong criticism of Ukraine and the European Union’s stance on the conflict. Fico, the leader of the Smer party, has vowed not to provide any military assistance to Ukraine, including arms and ammunition. This has raised concerns among EU countries who are already questioning their support for Ukraine.

Fico’s political party has previously shown left-leaning economic policies and led Slovakia to join the Eurozone. However, in recent years, Fico and the Smer party have adopted more socially conservative, nationalist, and anti-immigration rhetoric. His extreme views on Ukraine, such as blaming “Ukrainian Nazis and fascists” for the conflict and accusing the EU of being under the influence of the USA, have set him apart from his EU counterparts.

While Fico’s statements have sparked international attention, some analysts believe that the immediate impact on Ukraine may be limited. Slovakia’s ability to provide military support to Ukraine is already constrained due to limited weapon stocks. Furthermore, Slovakia’s economic situation and the presence of a lucrative military equipment repair facility for Ukraine’s armed forces in the city of Košice suggest that Fico may not completely halt arms deliveries.

However, Fico’s rhetoric could contribute to undermining international solidarity with Ukraine. Slovakia’s relations with Ukraine have already soured due to an agricultural trade dispute. The introduction of import bans by Slovakia, Poland, and Hungary on Ukrainian products has led to further tensions. This dispute, coupled with the potential emergence of populist and pro-Russian governments in other European countries, may hinder the EU and NATO’s ability to maintain a unified foreign policy position on Ukraine and Russia.

While Fico’s election might not have an immediate impact on the conflict, his challenge to the EU’s support for Ukraine reflects a broader trend of skepticism among some European nations. The outcome of the general election in Slovakia and future elections in other countries could potentially influence Ukraine’s position in negotiations with Russia.