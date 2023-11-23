The Tragic Incident: Wingsuit Flyer Fatally Struck by Plane Wing, Pilot Found Guilty of Manslaughter

In a heartbreaking turn of events, an experienced skydiver lost his life after being struck by the wing of a plane just seconds after his jump. This unfortunate incident took place over the beautiful French countryside in July 2018, leaving the skydiving community shocked and grieving.

The pilot responsible for this tragedy, a French aviation enthusiast, has now been found guilty of involuntary manslaughter. In addition, he was also charged with operating an aircraft without a valid aeronautical license. The Montauban criminal court handed down a suspended sentence of 12 months and a one-year ban from flying for the pilot.

The lack of communication between the victim and the pilot played a significant role in this devastating accident. It is a reminder of the critical importance of clear and effective communication in any aviation activity. The president of the French court overseeing the trial emphasized this point, highlighting the dire consequences that can arise from such a breakdown in communication.

Wingsuit flying, a thrilling discipline that allows skydivers to experience an extended time in the air compared to free falling, was the chosen pursuit of the late skydiver, Nicholas Galy. Galy, 40, was not only an experienced skydiver but also an aeronautical engineer. His passion for both aviation and adventure made him a well-respected figure among the skydiving community.

Tragically, Galy was the last person to jump from the aircraft that day. Unbeknownst to him, the pilot had initiated a rapid descent, which ultimately led to the fatal collision with the wingsuit flyer. This horrific incident was captured on camera by another wingsuit flyer’s helmet-mounted recording device, providing crucial evidence for the subsequent investigation.

The court’s ruling did not solely focus on the actions of the pilot. The skydiving school, where the retired pilot had previously served as chief instructor, was also held partially responsible. The school received a fine of approximately $22,000, with half of it being suspended. This decision reflects the shared responsibility within the aviation community to ensure proper training, communication, and safety protocols are upheld.

While this distressing incident serves as a reminder of the risks associated with extreme sports and aviation activities, it also underscores the importance of effective communication, adherence to regulations, and a shared commitment to safety within the community. May it serve as a catalyst for improved practices and heightened vigilance, ultimately preventing future tragedies and preserving the joy of adventure.