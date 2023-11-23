A Tragic Accident: Wingsuit Flyer Fatally Struck by Plane Wing, Pilot Found Guilty

In a shocking incident that occurred over the picturesque French countryside in July 2018, an experienced skydiver and aeronautical engineer, Nicholas Galy, lost his life when he was struck by the wing of a plane just seconds after he jumped. This tragic accident has recently concluded with the pilot being found guilty of involuntary manslaughter and operating an aircraft without a valid aeronautical license.

The French pilot, whose name remains undisclosed, was a former chief pilot at a local parachuting school, The Midi-Pyrénées Skydiving School Association. During the trial, it was revealed that there was a lack of communication between Galy and the pilot, contributing to the unfortunate outcome. The court ruled in favor of the victim’s family, with the pilot receiving a suspended sentence of 12 months and a one-year ban from flying.

Wingsuit flying is a thrilling and extreme sport where skydivers glide through the air wearing a jumpsuit equipped with webbed sleeves, allowing for longer periods of airborne gliding compared to traditional freefalling. This unique form of skydiving requires careful coordination between the pilot and wingsuit flyers to ensure a safe trajectory.

However, in this particular tragedy, the pilot and the wingsuit flyers had not discussed the plane’s flight path beforehand, leading to a collision between the aircraft and Galy. The horrific incident was captured on camera by a fellow wingsuit flyer, providing crucial evidence for the investigation.

While the pilot had initially defended himself, arguing that wingsuit flyers present challenges due to their straighter flight paths and reduced descent, the court found his actions to be negligent and responsible for Galy’s death. The victim’s family expressed their disappointment in the pilot’s recklessness during the proceedings.

The Montauban criminal court not only held the pilot accountable but also imposed a fine on the parachuting school. However, half of the fine was suspended. This decision sends a strong message regarding the importance of maintaining open communication and adhering to safety protocols in the world of extreme sports.

This tragic accident serves as a stark reminder of the risks associated with extreme sports and the crucial role that clear communication and proper licensing play in ensuring the safety of all involved. As wingsuit flying continues to capture the imaginations of thrill-seekers worldwide, the focus on responsible practices and well-established safety standards becomes increasingly paramount.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

What is wingsuit flying? Wingsuit flying is an extreme sport where skydivers wear a jumpsuit with webbed sleeves to glide through the air and extend their time in the air compared to traditional freefalling. What is involuntary manslaughter? Involuntary manslaughter is the act of causing someone’s death without intent, often due to negligence or recklessness. It is considered a criminal offense. What were the charges against the pilot? The pilot was found guilty of involuntary manslaughter and operating an aircraft without a valid aeronautical license. What was the outcome of the trial? The pilot received a suspended sentence of 12 months and a one-year ban from flying. What role did communication play in the accident? A lack of communication between the pilot and the wingsuit flyer contributed to the tragic outcome.

Source: Original article on https://www.businessinsider.com