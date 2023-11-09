The Strategy Behind Candidate Selection for Russia’s 2024 Presidential Election

The upcoming 2024 presidential election in Russia has attracted significant attention, with many wondering who will be running against incumbent President Vladimir Putin. Recently, sources have revealed that under the leadership of Deputy Chief of Staff Sergey Kiriyenko, the Kremlin’s domestic policy team has been carefully selecting the candidates who will stand against Putin. One of the main factors in this selection process is the age of the candidates.

The decision to exclude politicians younger than 50 from the nomination stems from the concern that a younger candidate on the ballot might cause voters to question whether the 70-year-old Putin is still fit for office. By nominating candidates closer in age to Putin, the Kremlin aims to maintain a consistent image of leadership and strength.

Three Russian parliamentary parties, namely the Communist Party (CPRF), the far-right Liberal-Democratic Party (LDPR), and the centrist New People party, will be fielding candidates against Putin. Notably, A Just Russia — For Truth party has decided to endorse Putin instead of nominating their own candidate. This strategic move by A Just Russia aims to consolidate support behind Putin and avoid splitting the votes.

Gennady Zyuganov, the long-time leader of the CPRF, is set to be nominated as their candidate. Zyuganov’s previous presidential campaigns have garnered predictable, but not significant, numbers of votes. His presence in the election aligns with the Kremlin’s goal of re-electing Putin with “record results.” A more unpredictable candidate, such as Pavel Grudinin in 2018, could pose a challenge and disrupt the administration’s plans.

The LDPR has chosen to nominate Leonid Slutsky, the party’s leader and head of the State Duma Foreign Committee. Despite previous controversies surrounding Slutsky’s behavior, he has expressed enthusiasm for running and increasing his visibility through the campaign. The Kremlin sees Slutsky as a suitable candidate due to his perceived professionalism and lack of threat to Putin’s support base.

The New People party’s nomination remains uncertain, with the Kremlin pushing for the party’s leader, Alexey Nechayev, to run. However, Nechayev himself appears less interested in participating and is concerned that a poor result could harm the party’s prospects in the future. Instead, Nechayev has proposed nominating Vladislav Davankov, the deputy speaker of the State Duma. However, the Kremlin is hesitant due to Davankov’s relatively young age, which might draw attention to Putin’s own age during the campaign.

In conclusion, the selection of candidates for Russia’s 2024 presidential election is a strategic process orchestrated by Deputy Chief of Staff Sergey Kiriyenko and his team. The emphasis on age aims to ensure a consistent image of Putin’s leadership while avoiding potential challenges from younger contenders. The nominated candidates from various parties will play crucial roles in determining the outcome of the election and securing Putin’s re-election.