G20 Summit: PM Modi Adds a Personal Touch to the Event

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to welcome leaders from around the world individually at the prestigious G20 Summit. The summit, which will take place at the revamped India Trade Promotion Organisation complex in New Delhi, will also feature a working lunch hosted by PM Modi on Saturday. Insightful sources reveal that there will be over 10,000 attendees at the summit, including delegations headed by presidents, prime ministers, foreign ministers, and international organization leaders.

In addition to hosting the summit, PM Modi will chair the sessions and conduct bilateral meetings with various leaders. The venue for the meeting with US President Joe Biden will be determined based on scheduling. A world-class convention center has been set up at the Bharat Mandapam complex, featuring a G20 Summit hall for the main meetings and a multi-function hall for a gala dinner hosted by the President. The dinner will also include a cultural program.

To showcase India’s progress in the digital sector, digital experience zones will be created at Bharat Mandapam. These zones will allow visiting leaders, delegates, ministers, and media personnel to learn about India’s achievements in digital infrastructure, such as Aadhaar, CoWIN, and the Unified Payments Interface (UPI). The Reserve Bank of India is setting up special zones where delegations can experience UPI without needing prior registration.

When asked about the challenges of organizing such a massive event, it was emphasized that it should be seen as an opportunity rather than a nightmare. The G20 Summit serves as a testament to India’s organizational capabilities and paves the way for hosting future mega events. The country has made sufficient arrangements, including parking space for special aircraft at the Parliament technical area and Terminal 3.

To accommodate the summit, a three-day holiday has been declared in Delhi from September 8th to 10th, which includes the weekend. This will help alleviate traffic congestion caused by the arrival of convoys and incoming flights. However, it is recommended that people take advantage of the long weekend to explore the nearby mountains.

While India is the facilitator of the summit, arrangements for accommodation in hotels have been made with the involvement of embassies. Sufficient rooms have been blocked, and hotels are in close contact with embassies to fulfill the dietary requirements of the delegations.

Reception arrangements for leaders like US President Joe Biden will be conducted according to established protocols. High-ranking officials from the Ministry of External Affairs will be present, and the presence of ministers will depend on various factors.

The G20 Summit under the leadership of PM Modi promises to be a momentous event, showcasing India’s capabilities and providing a platform for meaningful discussions and collaborations between world leaders.

