A Palestinian Restaurant Brings People Together in Brooklyn

In the heart of Bay Ridge, Brooklyn, there is a restaurant that proudly represents Palestinian culture. Ayat, owned by Ayat Masoud and her husband Abdul Elenani, offers a warm and inviting space for people to gather and enjoy delicious Palestinian cuisine. Although tensions related to the ongoing conflict in Israel have affected the neighborhood, Ayat remains a symbol of unity and understanding.

The cozy storefront of Ayat is adorned with Palestinian flags and a glass case displaying traditional dishes like grape leaves, fried eggplant, and beef pies. It is a place where people from different backgrounds can come together and connect over a shared love for good food and a desire for peace. The restaurant celebrates the beauty of Palestinian culture and aims to share it with others.

One of the remarkable aspects of Ayat is the diverse clientele it attracts. Despite the complex political situation, a significant number of Jewish customers frequent the restaurant. They appreciate the opportunity to separate politics from the personal connections they have with the Palestinian community. As one customer, Esther Smith, put it, “It’s a good reminder that we really have to separate the politics from the people.”

Ayat’s mural depicting Palestinian children trapped beneath the golden dome of the Al-Aqsa Mosque complex in Jerusalem, guarded by Israeli soldiers, has drawn both praise and criticism since the restaurant’s opening. Following the recent Hamas attack on Israel, the restaurant faced a flood of negative reviews online. However, Ayat’s popularity and customer base have remained strong, and many of the negative reviews were eventually taken down.

For Ayat’s owners, the restaurant is not just a business venture; it is a labor of love. Ayat Masoud, a lawyer with a passion for cooking, wanted to use food and culture as a means to shed light on the Palestinian cause. Growing up in Bay Ridge, both Ayat and Abdul saw their neighborhood as the perfect place to share their message. With approximately 11% of Bay Ridge residents being of Arab descent, the couple knew they would find support and understanding in this diverse community.

Despite facing accusations of antisemitism and hate speech, Ayat’s owners stand firmly against violence and condemn both Hamas and Israeli aggression. They emphasize that their goal is to promote understanding and unity, not to incite further conflict. Ayat aims to create a safe and inclusive space where people can connect over their shared humanity, regardless of their background or beliefs.

As the conflict in Israel continues, Ayat’s mission becomes more crucial than ever. Many Palestinians and their supporters feel frustrated by the double standards they perceive in the international response to the suffering of Palestinians. Zein Rimawi, a civic leader in Bay Ridge, highlights the long-standing struggle Palestinians have endured and suggests that the recent outburst of violence was inevitable.

While the war has undoubtedly tested the neighborhoods’ bonds, Ayat remains a place of refuge and community. People like Ahmad Mounib, an Egyptian immigrant, see beyond the politics and focus on the humanitarian aspect of the conflict. Leta Hirschmann-Levy, a Jewish customer who opposes the Israeli occupation, shows her support for Palestine by dining at Ayat.

Through its commitment to food, culture, and togetherness, Ayat continues to thrive. The restaurant serves between 100 and 150 customers per day during the week, and on weekends, the line stretches out the door as eager patrons indulge in delectable Palestinian cuisine. Ayat is not just a restaurant; it is a symbol of resilience, understanding, and the power of food to bring people together.

