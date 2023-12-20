A Tragic Loss: Young Palestinian Siblings Killed in Gaza Airstrike

RAFAH, Gaza (AP) — In the midst of an ongoing war, a heart-wrenching tragedy unfolded in southern Gaza. A baby girl, born just 17 days ago in a hospital without electricity, lost her life along with her 2-year old brother in an Israeli airstrike that destroyed their family home.

The impact of the strike was devastating for the extended family, who were asleep in their apartment building in Rafah before dawn when it was leveled. Hospital officials confirmed the deaths of 27 people, including the infant girl, Amira, and her older brother, Ahmed. Their grandmother, Suzan Zoarab, who survived the blast, shared the heartbreaking story.

Amidst the long-standing conflict, the death toll of Palestinians in Gaza has reached a staggering number, nearing 20,000, as reported by the Health Ministry. The majority of these casualties are a result of Israeli airstrikes that consistently target the besieged Gaza enclave, often leading to the destruction of homes with innocent families inside.

The war was triggered by an incident on October 7, when militant groups, including Hamas, broke into southern Israel, resulting in the deaths of approximately 1,200 individuals, mostly Israeli civilians, and the abduction of 240 others.

Remarkably, the Zoarab family chose to remain in their three-story apartment building amidst the chaos. The Israeli onslaught has displaced over 1.9 million people – more than 80% of Gaza’s population – forcing them to seek shelter in schools, hospitals, tent camps, or even on the streets. Nonetheless, the Zoarabs believed that their ground floor apartment would provide greater safety. Tragically, this belief was shattered when the strike claimed the lives of at least 13 members of their family, including a journalist, Adel, and displaced individuals who had sought shelter nearby.

While Israel claims to target specific Hamas locations in Gaza, it rarely explains the reasoning behind its strikes. The death of Princess Aisha at just 17 days old serves as a devastating example. Born in challenging circumstances on December 2 at a hospital with limited resources, the infant symbolizes the immense hardships faced by the Palestinian people. With a significant number of Gaza’s hospitals already out of service, the healthcare system for the population, including pregnant women, is in a state of dire crisis.

Princess Aisha’s parents, Malak and Mahmoud, survived the strike with injuries. Malak sustained burns and bruises on her face, while Mahmoud suffered a fractured pelvis. As Mahmoud lay in his hospital bed at Rafah’s Kuwati Hospital, his mother, Suzan, brought him their two children for a final farewell before they were laid to rest.

The pain and grief were evident as Mahmoud struggled to hold Ahmed, wrapped in a white burial shroud, before succumbing to tears. His wife presented Princess Aisha, also swathed in white cloth, for their final moments together. Dozens of mourners gathered outside the hospital in Rafah to offer funeral prayers before laying Princess Aisha, Ahmed, and the other victims of the strike to rest in a nearby cemetery.

Suzan expressed her anguish, stating, “I couldn’t protect my grandchildren. I lost them in the blink of an eye.” This heart-rending incident serves as a harrowing reminder of the toll that war takes on innocent lives, leaving families shattered and communities grieving.

