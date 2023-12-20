Fatal Airstrike Claims Lives of Palestinian Infant and Brother

RAFAH, Gaza – In the midst of ongoing conflict, tragedy has struck yet another Palestinian family. A baby girl, al-Amira Aisha, and her 2-year old brother, Ahmed, were killed when their family home was targeted in an Israeli airstrike earlier this week. This devastating incident took place in Rafah, a southern city in Gaza that has been severely affected by daily bombardments.

Al-Amira Aisha, affectionately nicknamed “Princess Aisha” by her family, was born just 17 days ago at Emirati Red Crescent Hospital in Rafah. The hospital, lacking electricity due to the ongoing war, was the backdrop for her birth in extremely challenging circumstances.

The strike occurred while the extended Zoarab family was asleep in their three-story apartment building. Many residents of Gaza have been forced to seek refuge elsewhere due to the relentless airstrikes, which have left thousands of homes in ruins and claimed countless lives. In this case, the Zoarabs chose to stay in their own home, believing that their ground floor apartment would be safer. Unfortunately, the strike proved otherwise, resulting in the deaths of at least 13 family members, including Al-Amira Aisha and Ahmed.

Israel’s airstrikes in Gaza, aimed at Hamas targets, have caused significant destruction and displacement. It is estimated that over 1.9 million people, representing more than 80% of the population, have been displaced and forced to seek shelter elsewhere, whether in U.N. schools, hospitals, tent camps, or on the streets.

The Palestinian death toll in Gaza has risen to nearly 20,000, according to the Health Ministry, with the majority of casualties caused by Israeli airstrikes. These attacks have not only claimed the lives of combatants but also resulted in a significant number of civilian deaths. While Israel justifies its targeting of residential areas by stating that militants operate from these locations, it seldom provides more detailed explanations for specific strikes.

The loss of Al-Amira Aisha and Ahmed is a heartbreaking blow to their parents, who miraculously survived the strike. Their mother, Malak, suffered burns and bruises on her face, while their father, Mahmoud, sustained a fractured pelvis. Mahmoud, lying in his hospital bed at Rafah’s Kuwati Hospital, was able to bid a final farewell to his children before they were laid to rest.

The deaths of Al-Amira Aisha and Ahmed serve as a painful reminder of the devastating impact of the ongoing conflict in Gaza. Amid the destruction, it is crucial to remember the countless innocent lives affected and the urgent need for a peaceful resolution.

FAQs

Q: How old was al-Amira Aisha?

A: Al-Amira Aisha was just 17 days old when she tragically lost her life in an Israeli airstrike.

Q: What was the reason behind the strike?

A: The Israeli airstrike targeted the Zoarab family’s home in Rafah, Gaza. While Israel claims to be striking Hamas targets, it rarely provides specific explanations for its targeting decisions.

Q: How many hospitals are operational in Gaza?

A: As of Monday, only eight out of Gaza’s 36 hospitals were partially operational, according to the United Nations.

Q: How many pregnant women are currently in Gaza?

A: The World Health Organization estimates that approximately 50,000 Palestinian women in Gaza are pregnant, despite the challenging circumstances they face due to the ongoing conflict.

(Sources: AP News)