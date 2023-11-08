Ancient Europeans Embraced Seaweed and Aquatic Plants in Their Diets, Study Shows

New research reveals that seaweed and aquatic plants were once a staple food for ancient Europeans. The study, published in the journal Nature Communications, analyzed molecules preserved in fossilized dental plaque to uncover this previously hidden taste for nutrient-rich plants and algae. This evidence challenges the previous belief that ancient humans largely stopped eating seaweed with the introduction of farming.

The researchers examined the teeth of 74 early humans from 28 archaeological sites across Europe, spanning a period of over 8,000 years. Through the analysis of dental calculus, they were able to identify chemical markers that indicated the consumption of seaweed or aquatic plants. Samples from 33 individuals showed traces of these plants in their dental plaque.

According to coauthor Karen Hardy, a professor of prehistoric archaeology at the University of Glasgow, dental plaque acts as a trap for material that passes through the mouth, making it a reliable indicator of ingestion. The study identified lipids, amino acids, and alkylpyrroles as the biomarkers that allowed for the detection of seaweed and aquatic plants.

The analysis revealed that ancient Europeans consumed a variety of seaweed and freshwater aquatic plants, including red, green, and brown seaweed, as well as species of pondweed and water lily vegetation. This demonstrates that the nutritional benefits of seaweed were well understood by these ancient populations, and they maintained a dietary link with the sea.

The study also found biomolecular evidence of seaweed consumption in remains found in Orkney, an archipelago off the coast of Scotland, as well as at a site in southeast Spain, which was 80 kilometers away from the coast. These findings indicate that seaweed was not limited to coastal communities but was embraced by diverse groups across Europe.

Considering the nutritional benefits and ease of obtaining seaweed from the seashore, it is reasonable to conclude that it may have been a staple food for ancient Europeans. This research sheds new light on the ancient diet and challenges our modern perception of seaweed as an exotic ingredient, highlighting its historical significance as a food source.