Thaksin Shinawatra’s Return: A New Era in Thai Politics?

Former Thai Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra has made a long-awaited return to Thailand after 15 years in self-imposed exile. However, this homecoming doesn’t mean he will be taking center stage in the political arena once again. Thaksin, who was sentenced to eight years in prison upon his return, is expected to play a more behind-the-scenes role in supporting the Pheu Thai party.

Thaksin’s influence in Thai politics has been undeniable throughout the past two decades. Despite being in exile, he managed to maintain significant sway over the country’s political landscape. Now, as he faces the possibility of being released from prison before his full sentence is served, experts believe he will continue to pull the strings within the Pheu Thai party and exert his influence from a backseat position.

While many see Thaksin’s return as a significant event in Thai politics, the real change may come from the election of property mogul Srettha Thavisin as prime minister. Thavisin, a member of the Pheu Thai party, has already outlined key proposals that the party will support, including a one-off cash handout for eligible citizens and an increase in the minimum wage.

However, the success of these policies is still uncertain. The new government will face opposition from conservative parties, especially in regard to military and charter reforms. The ability to push for meaningful economic reforms remains a question mark.

As for Thaksin, experts believe his involvement in Thai politics will continue to be influential, but he will likely remain in the background. A master dealmaker, Thaksin’s role will be to support and guide the Pheu Thai party from behind the scenes. While he may not be in the frontline anymore, his political acumen and ability to call the shots will still be felt.

Thaksin’s return marks a new chapter in Thai politics, one where he is no longer the dominant force he once was. The true impact of his comeback remains to be seen, but his legacy and influence are sure to shape the trajectory of the Pheu Thai party and Thai politics as a whole.