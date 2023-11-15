A New Era of Global Security: The Rise of Nuclear Arms Control

In today’s rapidly evolving global security landscape, the future of nuclear arms control hangs in the balance. The once thriving communication channels between the United States and Russia, responsible for monitoring missile movements and warhead numbers under the New start treaty, have fallen ominously silent. With the absence of crucial updates and on-site inspections, the precarious state of nuclear arms control signals the dawn of a new era.

While both nations continue to adhere to the treaty’s limits on warhead numbers, the cessation of half-yearly updates and on-site inspections raises concerns. The world now stands on the brink of a new nuclear arms race, one potentially more challenging to halt than its Cold War predecessor. The complexity of three-sided deterrence, involving a rising China, adds an additional layer of difficulty to an already fraught situation. As the specter of “a chain reaction that would destroy the entire world” looms, the need for effective nuclear arms control grows increasingly urgent.

Throughout history, various agreements between the United States and Russia, formerly the Soviet Union, have played a pivotal role in limiting nuclear weapons and fostering trust. These agreements have gradually reduced the global nuclear stockpile from a staggering 70,400 warheads in 1986 to a relatively more manageable 12,500 today. However, this era is coming to an end due to several significant factors: America’s withdrawal from agreements, Russia’s incursion into Ukraine, China’s nuclear build-up, and disruptive technological advancements.

The withdrawal of the United States from the Anti-Ballistic Missile Treaty in 2002 set a precedent for subsequent actions. Fueled by concerns over North Korea and Iran, President George W. Bush’s withdrawal drew attention to the limitations of anti-missile defenses. Following suit, in 2019, President Donald Trump pulled out of the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty, citing allegations of cheating by Russia and China’s growing influence. While previous Democratic presidents have shown more enthusiasm for arms control, the flaws in agreements such as New start cannot be ignored.

New start, negotiated by Barack Obama and renewed by Joe Biden, focuses primarily on strategic nuclear weapons, leaving non-strategic or tactical weapons outside its purview. Russia allegedly possesses 1,800 tactical weapons, while the United States has only 200. Additionally, New start fails to address Russia’s development of nuclear-propelled cruise missiles and torpedoes. Meanwhile, Russia criticizes the exclusion of the nuclear arsenals of Britain and France, both American allies with more than 200 warheads each. With New start set to expire in February 2026 and no prospect of a follow-on deal, the world’s nuclear stockpile faces the unsettling possibility of losing its last major restraint.

The invasion of Ukraine by Russia and its repeated threats to use nuclear weapons exacerbate the escalating tensions. Western countries have provided Ukraine with weapons but have hesitated to deploy troops, fearing the potential for a catastrophic global conflict. Mutual distrust between Russia and the United States has resulted in a suspension of notifications, leaving both sides unsure of each other’s intentions. This heightens the risk of nuclear brinkmanship, particularly given the internal turmoil in the Kremlin. Poland’s recent claim that Russia has been moving tactical weapons to Belarus further fuels these concerns.

China’s growing nuclear force presents yet another challenge. Operating outside the confines of treaties, China has long adhered to a policy of “minimal deterrence,” maintaining a modest stockpile of a few hundred warheads. However, the Pentagon estimates that China’s stockpile may grow to around 1,500 warheads by 2035, nearing the deployed limit set by New start. This nuclear expansion by China could potentially trigger a domino effect, prompting other countries to increase their stockpiles as well. Already, India, Pakistan, North Korea, and Iran find themselves at critical junctures in their nuclear capabilities, exacerbating the complexity of global nuclear proliferation.

The emergence of new technologies compounds the challenges of nuclear arms control. Hypersonic missiles, far more difficult to detect and intercept than their ballistic counterparts, introduce a new element of unpredictability. Advancements in sensor technology and increased accuracy raise concerns about the potential for stealthy and devastating surprise attacks. Additionally, the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) into military systems raises ethical and strategic questions regarding the role of computers in conducting nuclear warfare.

In response to these destabilizing factors, the United States has taken steps to assert its nuclear deterrent capabilities. Ballistic-missile submarines, traditionally concealed during clandestine patrols, have recently begun surfacing in various locations worldwide. These prominent displays of naval power serve to communicate America’s nuclear capabilities while reassuring allies of its commitment to extended deterrence. While Poland and South Korea have expressed interest in hosting America’s nuclear gravity bombs, the United States has so far resisted such suggestions. Deploying submarines acts as a warning to adversaries and a reassurance to allies, as the importance of effective communication in maintaining a credible nuclear deterrent becomes increasingly apparent.

As the world navigates this uncertain terrain, the imperative for robust and forward-thinking nuclear arms control grows more urgent. The limitations and vulnerabilities of existing agreements must be addressed, and new approaches must be developed to account for the complexities of three-sided deterrence and emerging technological advancements. Only through comprehensive international cooperation and a commitment to disarmament can global security be safeguarded for future generations.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

What is nuclear arms control?

Nuclear arms control refers to the use of agreements, treaties, and diplomatic efforts to limit the development, production, testing, deployment, and use of nuclear weapons. The primary goal of nuclear arms control is to reduce the risk of nuclear war, enhance global security, and promote disarmament.

Why is nuclear arms control important?

Nuclear arms control is crucial for maintaining global security and preventing the proliferation of nuclear weapons. By limiting the number of nuclear weapons and ensuring transparency and trust between nations, arms control efforts contribute to stability and reduce the risk of armed conflicts escalating into nuclear warfare.

What are the challenges to nuclear arms control?

Several challenges exist in the realm of nuclear arms control. These include the complexities of three-sided deterrence, emerging disruptive technologies, differing national security priorities, and geopolitical tensions. Additionally, the withdrawal of nations from existing agreements and the failure to reach new ones pose significant obstacles to effective arms control.

What role does China play in the current state of nuclear arms control?

China’s growing nuclear capabilities and its status as a rising global power introduce additional complexities to nuclear arms control. Operating outside the scope of existing treaties and pursuing a policy of minimal deterrence, China’s expanding nuclear stockpile raises concerns regarding the future trajectory of global nuclear proliferation.

