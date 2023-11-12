A New Era of Warfare: Ukraine’s Strategic Victory in the Black Sea

In a remarkable turn of events, Ukraine has achieved a major victory in reclaiming control over the Black Sea from Russian forces. This unexpected success comes amidst a backdrop of Moscow’s full-scale invasion plans faltering. While on land, Kyiv’s progress has been slow, it is at sea where Ukraine has triumphed.

This strategic victory in the Black Sea has largely gone unnoticed as Ukraine, despite having no substantial navy, has managed to transform the waters into a no-go zone for Russia’s intimidating warships. Through ingenious tactics and the innovative use of drones, Ukraine has effectively turned the tide in its favor.

Gone are the days when Russia’s Black Sea fleet commanded the waters unchallenged. The exodus of naval vessels from Sevastopol, including frigates, submarines, landing ships, and missile vessels, is a testament to Ukraine’s resilience and ingenuity. These ships have sought refuge in safer Russian harbors, further weakening Russia’s stronghold in the region.

But Ukraine’s success isn’t solely due to the evacuation of Russian ships. It is the result of a new form of warfare that Ukraine has pioneered. By leveraging indigenous drone production and developing an array of uncrewed aerial vehicles, as well as sea and underwater drones, Ukraine has taken the fight to Russia in a highly asymmetric manner.

This unconventional approach to combat has been described as a game-changer. Sea drones filled with explosives, costing a fraction of the price of Russian ships, have been released in swarms, targeting Russian vessels worth millions. This asymmetric warfare strategy has proven to be both cost-effective and time-efficient for Ukraine, unlike the daunting task of building new ships.

The reclamation of the Black Sea by Ukraine marks a significant turning point in the power dynamics of the region. Since Russia’s annexation of Crimea in 2014, it has enjoyed dominance over the Black Sea, restricting Ukrainian ships from crucial areas. However, Ukraine’s determined resistance, coupled with the provision of advanced anti-ship missiles from Western allies, has gradually eroded Russia’s control.

The defeat of a Russian amphibious landing in Odesa, the sinking of Russia’s flagship carrier, and the successful disruption of the Kerch bridge are just some of the notable achievements that have weakened Russia’s position. Long-range attacks and strategic strikes on Russian bases have further diminished their capabilities.

These sustained attacks on Russian naval assets have proven to be highly effective. Russia’s Black Sea fleet has been forced to scatter its forces and personnel, seeking refuge in different ports. Notably, a new naval base is reportedly being established in the breakaway Georgian region of Abkhazia, as Moscow seeks alternative locations to compensate for its losses.

Despite these significant gains, Ukrainian officials remain cautious. They acknowledge that Russia still maintains a powerful presence in the Black Sea with a formidable fleet. However, the achievements of Ukraine cannot be undermined. Through strategic planning, innovative tactics, and a relentless pursuit of victory, Ukraine has reclaimed a sense of control and restored balance to the Black Sea region.

