North Korea and Russia Meet Again: A Shift in Priorities

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and Russian President Vladimir Putin are set to meet once again, but this time, their focus has shifted. While their first summit in 2019 was characterized by discussions on breaking the impasse in denuclearization talks, this meeting is centered around arms sales and technology transfer.

The change in priorities can be attributed to Moscow’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022. As the conflict in Ukraine continues, Russia finds itself more isolated on the world stage and facing sanctions. In search of ammunition partners, Russia has turned to North Korea, a country with a wide range of conventional weapons and the ability to produce them in large quantities.

North Korea’s military capabilities include artillery guns, multiple rocket launchers, small arms, drones, portable shoulder-fired missiles, and an anti-tank system called the Bulsae. The country’s proficiency in producing Soviet-designed systems makes its weapons reliable and inexpensive, attracting potential buyers like Russia.

The close ties between Moscow and Pyongyang, established during Soviet times, have been further strengthened since the start of the Ukraine invasion. North Korea, once seeing the relationship as transactional, now supports Russia’s invasion and even recognized the partially occupied eastern regions of Ukraine as independent states. In return, Russia has shown support for North Korea in the United Nations, blocking action on Pyongyang’s missile tests despite sanctions violations.

As Kim meets with Putin, the question remains: what price is Russia willing to pay for North Korean weaponry? Russia, as a permanent member of the Security Council, holds significant influence on the global stage. The COVID-19 pandemic has further strained the North Korean economy, so Kim is likely seeking assistance from Russia for his military development plans.

This meeting between North Korea and Russia marks a shift in their relationship. It showcases the convergence of their interests and highlights the potential for further cooperation, particularly in the realm of military technology exchange. As the world watches, the outcome of this meeting could have far-reaching implications for both countries and the wider geopolitical landscape.