Slovakia, a country that has been a strong ally of Ukraine since Russia’s invasion in 2014, is now facing a potential shift in its political landscape. With the opposition party led by Kremlin sympathizer Robert Fico leading the polls, concerns are rising in the West.

Fico has openly expressed his sympathies towards the Kremlin and has even blamed “Ukrainian Nazis and fascists” for provoking Russia’s invasion. His stance on Ukraine joining NATO is also strongly opposed. If Fico comes to power, it could mean a significant change in Slovakia’s foreign policy towards Russia.

Political analysts have observed that Fico, like many Russia sympathizers, disguises his support for Moscow as a “peace” initiative. They argue that ceasing weapons supply to Ukraine will bring about peace, but in reality, they are pro-Russian rather than pro-peace.

Previously serving as Slovakia’s prime minister, Fico was forced to resign in 2018 due to mass protests following the murder of investigative journalist Jan Kuciak. However, the chaos and infighting within the subsequent government have given Fico a renewed chance to regain power.

Despite the complications of Slovakia’s electoral system and fragmentized political scene, Fico’s party still maintains support among its core voters. The party’s resurgence can be attributed to the conflicts within the government, as well as external factors such as the COVID-19 pandemic, high inflation, energy crisis, and the ongoing war in Ukraine.

While Slovakia’s political landscape remains uncertain, it is worth noting that Fico would likely require coalition partners even if his party wins the election. Speculation arises regarding a potential coalition with Republika, an extremist far-right party that blames NATO’s expansion policy and Ukrainian aggression for the conflict in eastern Ukraine.

Amidst all of this, Slovakia is grappling with the erosion of trust in public institutions due to government infighting and corruption scandals. This environment has become fertile ground for disinformation and propaganda campaigns, further complicating the political landscape.

