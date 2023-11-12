A Unique Display of Culture: Mongolia Welcomes Pope Francis with Open Arms

Mongolia, a country known for its rich history and vibrant culture, greeted Pope Francis with utmost reverence and excitement during his recent visit. Although Mongolia has a predominantly Buddhist and atheist population, the ties between the nation and the Catholic Church trace back centuries.

In a remarkable display of Mongolian hospitality, the Pope and his entourage were treated to a spectacle of traditional performances in a picturesque valley. Hulking wrestlers, skilled equestrians performing bareback tricks, throat singers, and archers all showcased their talents, while Vatican cardinals enjoyed dried yogurt delicacies under the shade of a ceremonial blue tent.

The visit of a Roman Catholic pontiff to Mongolia was unprecedented, and many Mongolians found themselves intrigued by the presence of Catholic clerics in their predominantly non-Catholic country. Anojin Enkh, a caterer at the Grand Khaan Irish Pub, candidly admitted to not knowing much about Catholics or their beliefs. Her curiosity mirrored that of many Mongolians who were eager to learn more about Catholicism.

With a Catholic population of merely 1,400, Mongolia’s small but vibrant Catholic community made its presence felt during the Pope’s visit. The contrast between the immense Sükhbaatar Square, where a few hundred pilgrims gathered, and the overwhelming number of horses and goats emphasized the rarity of the occasion.

During his address at the State Palace, Pope Francis acknowledged the significance of the Catholic community in Mongolia, commending their commitment to the nation’s growth. The Pope also emphasized the long-standing connection between Mongolia and the Catholic Church, surpassing the establishment of diplomatic relations three decades ago.

Historians trace the history between Mongolians and the Catholic Church back to the seventh century, when an Eastern branch of Christianity coexisted with shamanism in the region. The Mongolian Empire, led by figures such as Genghis Khan, had commanders who followed the Christian faith. Pope Francis gifted Mongolia an “authenticated copy” of a response from Güyük, the third Mongol Emperor, to a letter from Pope Innocent IV in 1246, representing the enduring contact between the two entities.

While the Mongol Empire is often associated with conquest and brutality, it also demonstrated surprising religious tolerance for its time. Mongolian nomads traversing the Silk Road would engage in peaceful trade by recognizing the religious affiliations of those they encountered, extracting religious artifacts from their coffers to facilitate commerce. This pragmatic approach fostered a sense of inclusivity and respect among diverse religious communities.

Pope Francis’ visit to Mongolia allowed the country to showcase its rich cultural heritage to a global audience. It served as a reminder that even in a predominantly Buddhist and atheist nation, diverse religious traditions can coexist and be celebrated.

