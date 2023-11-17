Israel Commits to Long-Term Security Role in Gaza

Israel has announced its intention to maintain “overall security responsibility” in Gaza indefinitely following its conflict with Hamas, signaling a desire to retain control over the coastal enclave. This decision comes one month into the war, which has resulted in significant loss of life and widespread destruction throughout the territory.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, in an interview with ABC News, expressed a willingness to consider temporary pauses in the fighting to facilitate the delivery of aid to Gaza or the release of hostages held by Hamas. However, he made it clear that a broader ceasefire would only be possible if all the hostages were released, a condition that has yet to be met.

The toll from this war has been devastating. Entire city blocks have been reduced to rubble, and approximately 70% of Gaza’s population has been displaced from their homes, many of whom have sought refuge in the southern part of the territory. Israeli airstrikes continue to target various areas in Gaza, exacerbating the humanitarian crisis.

With regards to the number of casualties, the Health Ministry of the Hamas-run Gaza Strip reported that over 10,000 Palestinians have been killed, including more than 4,100 minors. Additionally, over 2,300 people are still missing and believed to be buried under the rubble of destroyed buildings. It is important to note that the ministry does not differentiate between civilians and combatants, while Israel claims to have targeted primarily fighters.

On the Israeli side, approximately 1,400 people have lost their lives, mostly civilians who were killed in the initial Hamas incursion on October 7th. Israelis recently observed a moment of silence in memory of the victims, as the 30th day after a death holds particular significance in Jewish mourning traditions.

As the situation in Gaza remains dire, airstrikes by Israeli forces continue to wreak havoc on the ground. In Khan Younis, several homes were destroyed, resulting in the deaths of five individuals, including three children. Heartbreaking scenes captured on video show the anguish and grief of those affected by the violence.

Despite the ongoing conflict, Israel has made it clear that its goal is to remove Hamas from power and dismantle its military capabilities. Prime Minister Netanyahu emphasized the need for Gaza to be governed by those who reject the path of Hamas. He cited the eruption of Hamas terror when security responsibilities are not maintained and stressed that Israel cannot afford to let this happen.

While the ultimate outcome of the conflict remains uncertain, it is clear that Israel intends to maintain its role in Gaza’s security in the foreseeable future. As the international community continues to grapple with efforts to broker a lasting peace, the immediate concern remains the dire humanitarian situation in Gaza, where the lives and well-being of innocent people hang in the balance.

