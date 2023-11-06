Title: The Aftermath of Yevgeny Prigozhin’s Mysterious Plane Crash: A New Chapter for Wagner’s Mercenary Army

In a shocking turn of events, the death of Yevgeny Prigozhin, the notorious leader of the Wagner Group, in a suspicious plane crash has set off a series of actions that are now reshaping the future of his once powerful mercenary army. While the Russian military leaders, whom Prigozhin sought to overthrow, remain in power, the Kremlin is wasting no time in seizing control of his private army, with plans to exploit its precious manpower.

Prigozhin’s greatest accomplishment in the eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut is under threat as Kyiv’s troops seek to reclaim it, dealing a psychological blow to Russia. However, the Kremlin recognizes the value of this private army and is considering the possibility of redeploying some of the Wagner fighters back to Ukraine.

After a failed mutiny to oust the Russian Defense Ministry’s leadership, Prigozhin’s private army was on edge. Yet, the Kremlin quickly negotiated a deal with the rebels, offering them amnesty in exchange for disbandment or a transition to Belarus or new contracts with the Defense Ministry. The sudden plane crash two months later, killing Prigozhin and his top lieutenants, remains shrouded in mystery, with no official findings released.

Despite the disruption caused by the rebellion, Prigozhin’s demise sends a chilling message to Russia’s elites, reinforcing President Vladimir Putin’s authority. Russian officials wasted no time in seizing control of Wagner’s personnel and assets. Deputy Defense Minister Col. Gen. Yunus-Bek Yevkurov has taken the lead in informing leaders in countries where Wagner has operated that the Defense Ministry will assume control.

Experts believe that Moscow will seek to “nationalize” Wagner’s assets in Africa without compromising its efficiency. While some mercenaries may operate under the Defense Ministry’s command, others could be allowed to continue autonomously under new, government-appointed leadership.

The future of Wagner’s influence in Africa remains uncertain. The personal contacts and relationships developed by Prigozhin and his lieutenants played a critical role in Wagner’s African operations. Whether these ties will remain intact under new leadership or be severed is yet to be seen.

In the aftermath of Prigozhin’s untimely death, the Russian government aims to maintain its clout in Africa. Despite the changes and uncertainties surrounding the Wagner Group, Russia’s appeal as a security guarantor and military partner remains strong. The fate of Prigozhin’s foes within the Russian military may still hang in the balance, but for now, the Kremlin appears to be firmly in control.