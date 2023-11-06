Mexican Congress Holds Startling Hearing on Extraterrestrial Life

Mexico’s Congress made headlines this week as it held a groundbreaking hearing on extraterrestrial life. The hearing, which featured testimony from experts in the field, took an unexpected turn when ufologist Jaime Maussan presented two alleged extraterrestrial bodies to the congressional chambers. The white, mummified corpses bore the classic features of aliens, with large heads, small bodies, and three fingers.

Contrary to previous claims by scientists dismissing similar alleged alien remains as ancient Peruvian mummies or manipulated mummies, Maussan maintained that these bodies were indeed nonhuman. According to him, they were discovered in Peru back in 2017 and are estimated to be approximately 1,000 years old. One of the bodies was even said to have been pregnant.

During the hearing, forensic expert and military doctor José de Jesús Zalce Benítez presented scans of the alleged alien bodies. He highlighted their unusually large brains and eyes, which allowed for a wide stereoscopic vision. Furthermore, Zalce Benítez noted that the lack of teeth in the bodies suggested that these beings did not chew and most likely relied on a liquid diet.

The hearing also featured remarks by Ryan Graves, executive director of the Americans for Safe Aerospace organization. As a former Navy fighter pilot, Graves testified in front of a U.S. congressional subcommittee investigating the existence of UFOs earlier this year. He stressed the importance of taking these sightings seriously and acknowledged that Mexican pilots had encountered similar perplexing phenomena.

The presentation of videos showcasing Mexican pilots struggling to make sense of fast-moving flying objects further solidified the notion that there is more to the UFO phenomenon than meets the eye. As Maussan boldly declared during the hearing, “We are not alone.”

The Mexican Congress’s willingness to hold such a hearing demonstrates a growing openness to exploring the possibility of extraterrestrial life. This event marks an important step forward in the study and understanding of the unknown, inviting further investigation and discussion into our place in the universe.