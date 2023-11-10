Berlin’s Mayoral Race Highlights the Growing Influence of AfD Party

Germany’s Far-Right AfD Party: Rise and Impact

In the German city of Nordhausen, a mayoral race has recently taken place, bringing attention to the rise of the country’s far-right Alternative for Germany party, also known as AfD. The election, which attracted concerns of a potential far-right victory, concluded with the incumbent mayor, Kai Buchmann, winning against the AfD candidate, Joerg Prophet. Although Prophet initially emerged as the frontrunner, Buchmann ultimately secured 54.9% of the vote, while Prophet received 45.1%.

The outcome of the Nordhausen election is a surprise, as it contradicts recent gains made by the AfD on a national level. Currently, the party holds the second-highest polling numbers in Germany, with approximately 21% support. This is a significant increase from the 10.3% it obtained during the last federal election in 2021. The AfD’s growing support can be attributed to various factors, including its stance on climate and energy policies, where it capitalizes on public frustration with the government. The party also leverages the topic of migration, which has long been one of its core concerns, especially during times of increased asylum-seekers entering the country.

Experts suggest that the AfD’s success lies in its ability to create narratives that exploit fears related to cultural and economic changes. By portraying migration and climate policies as threats to identity and lifestyle, the party has gained traction with a significant portion of the electorate. This strategy has proven effective, allowing the AfD to increase its support and secure positions of power. Most notably, the party won its first executive-level positions in the city of Sonneberg and the town of Raguhn-Jessnitz.

The AfD’s growing strength in eastern Germany has sparked discussions among other political parties about the feasibility and consequences of collaborating with the far right. Despite long-standing taboos against such partnerships, the center-right Christian Democrats in Thuringia recently made headlines by passing tax legislation with AfD support. Thuringia, the state where Nordhausen is located, has become a stronghold for the AfD, with the party consistently leading in surveys, often surpassing 30% in support. Bjoern Hoecke, the AfD leader in Thuringia, represents the far-right faction of the party, which has drawn attention for espousing revisionist views of Germany’s Nazi past.

The potential election of an AfD mayor in Nordhausen is particularly significant due to the city’s historical context. As the site of the former Nazi concentration camp Mittelbau-Dora, Nordhausen has taken steps to preserve its memory and establish trust among Holocaust survivors. The prospect of a mayor affiliated with a party known for its xenophobia, racism, and revisionism has been met with strong opposition from international committees of survivors. They argue that it is inconceivable to welcome Holocaust survivors in a city led by a mayor associated with such ideologies.

With three crucial state-level elections approaching in Germany’s eastern regions in 2024, including in Thuringia, the rise of the AfD puts pressure on other political parties to address its influence. Winning local elections and increasing its support at a national level contributes to the normalization of the AfD within the German political landscape. This normalization, in turn, intensifies the calls for collaboration with the party from some within the political sphere, an action that experts warn would only serve to strengthen and legitimize the far-right positions of the AfD.

