Transgender Women Find Solace in New Mausoleum Amidst Ongoing Violence

In a groundbreaking development for Mexico’s transgender community, a mausoleum dedicated exclusively to transgender women has been unveiled in Mexico City. This solemn occasion marked a significant milestone for transgender rights activists Kenya Cuevas and Andrea Luna, who have tirelessly fought for dignity and recognition for their community.

Sadly, the need for such a burial site arises from the alarming number of hate crimes and violence against transgender individuals in Mexico. Tragically, many transgender women have lost their lives due to these senseless acts. Paola Buenrostro, a close friend of Cuevas and Luna, became a victim of such a hate crime in 2016. Unwavering in their commitment to honoring her memory and that of countless others, Cuevas and Luna spearheaded this initiative.

The mausoleum, located in Iztapalapa, Mexico City’s most populous borough, is a first-of-its-kind refuge. It serves as a final resting place for transgender women who tragically met their demise, particularly those whose bodies were left unclaimed by relatives. Dignity and respect are at the forefront of this compassionate endeavor.

During the official inauguration, Cuevas expressed her gratitude to Buenrostro, recognizing her as a catalyst for this moment: “Thank you, Paola, for enabling us to achieve this crucial milestone for the transgender community.” The crowd erupted in applause, resonating with the sentiment that this mausoleum represents a significant step towards justice and remembrance.

Mexico is confronted with a devastating reality as it currently holds the second-highest number of transgender killings globally, surpassed only by Brazil. According to Letra S, an LGBTQ rights group, 25 transgender women lost their lives to violence between January and July of 2023 alone. Disturbingly, the group also reported that between 2017 and July 2023, at least 586 murders of LGBTQ individuals were recorded, with over 58% of the victims being transgender women.

Kenya Cuevas, driven by personal tragedy, emerged as an activist in 2016 following the brutal murder of her friend, Paola Buenrostro. In an act of courage, Cuevas apprehended the perpetrator and remained steadfast in her pursuit for justice. However, despite substantial evidence, including eyewitness testimonies and a video captured on her phone, the assailant was released only days later. This experience propelled Cuevas to create Casa de Muñecas, an organization dedicated to advocating for the rights and protection of transgender women.

The newly opened mausoleum is a refuge for 149 women, including Paola Buenrostro and the late Guadalupe “Lupilla” Xiu, a prominent Indigenous transgender rights activist. Xiu tragically met a lonely death, having fled her native Oaxaca after experiencing torture and abduction. Her story serves as a poignant reminder of the challenges faced by transgender individuals, even within their own communities.

Cuevas, accompanied by the grief and loss of 60 transgender women, has already helped to facilitate the return of 48 bodies to their families. Furthermore, with the assistance of the capital’s Attorney General’s Office, 12 additional bodies will soon be exhumed from existing graves and find their final resting place in the mausoleum. This act of reparation brings solace to Cuevas and honors the memory of those who had been marginalized even in death.

The inauguration of this mausoleum is not only a sanctuary for the departed but also a symbol of hope and resilience. It is a testament to the unrelenting dedication of activists like Kenya Cuevas and Andrea Luna, who strive to create a world where transgender lives are valued and protected. Through their tireless efforts, they are reshaping the narrative, forging a path towards a more inclusive and compassionate society.

