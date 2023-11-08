Man Rescued After Three Days Stranded on Isolated Bahamas Island

A man’s harrowing ordeal came to an end when he was rescued after being stranded on a deserted island in the Bahamas for three days. The US Coast Guard successfully located the man after he fired flares from his disabled sailboat.

The dramatic rescue unfolded near Cay Sal, a remote island in the Bahamas that is no longer inhabited. The isolated location made it unlikely for anyone to come across the stranded sailor, but his resourcefulness in signaling for help with the flares ultimately saved his life.

The US Coast Guard, which has an agreement with the Bahamas to conduct regular flyovers of Cay Sal, received an alert about the disabled sailboat firing flares. Acting swiftly, they dropped essential supplies to the stranded man, ensuring he had enough food, water, and a radio to establish communication.

After providing the necessary supplies, a Coast Guard crew made their way to the island to rescue the sailor. They found him in relatively good health considering his ordeal and transferred him to the Royal Bahamas Defence Force.

Petty Officer 3rd Class Dev Craig of the Coast Guard emphasized the importance of having proper safety equipment on board a vessel. He highlighted that without the visibility of the flares, the outcome of the rescue may not have been successful.

While this incident ended positively, the vicinity of Cay Sal has been a challenging area in the past. The US Coast Guard has encountered migrant vessels from Haiti and Cuba near the island, with individuals attempting to reach the United States.

This rescue serves as a reminder of the unpredictability and dangers of the open sea. It is crucial for sailors to be prepared with the necessary safety equipment and to remain vigilant during their voyages.