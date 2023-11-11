Astonishing Gold Treasure Discovered in Norway by Amateur Adventurer

An amateur treasure hunter in Norway has made the discovery of a lifetime, unearthing a remarkable collection of gold artifacts on the southern island of Rennesoey. This incredible find, referred to as the “gold find of the century,” includes nine pendants, three rings, and ten gold pearls.

The man behind the discovery is Erlend Bore, a 51-year-old adventurer who purchased a metal detector earlier this year to indulge in a new hobby. Little did he know that his decision to get off the couch and explore would lead him to uncover such an extraordinary treasure.

Initially, Bore thought his metal detector was reacting to buried chocolate money. However, when he dug deeper, he was astounded to find the gleaming gold artifacts hidden beneath the soil. “At first, I thought it was chocolate coins or Captain Sabertooth coins,” Bore recalled, referring to a fictional Norwegian pirate. “It was totally unreal.”

The rare collection, weighing just over 100 grams, is believed to date back to around A.D. 500 during the Migration Period in Norway. These exquisite gold pendants, known as bracteates, were worn as part of an elaborate necklace by individuals of high social status.

The significance of this discovery is not lost on experts in the field. Ole Madsen, director at the Archaeological Museum at the University of Stavanger, described finding “so much gold at the same time” as extremely unusual. Madsen went on to say, “This is the gold find of the century in Norway.”

The stunning treasure will be assessed, preserved, and eventually displayed at the Archaeological Museum in Stavanger. The museum shared images and a video of the find on their social media platforms, promising to showcase it as soon as possible in an upcoming exhibition.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

1. How did Erlend Bore discover the gold treasure?

Erlend Bore stumbled upon the gold treasure while using a metal detector on the island of Rennesoey.

2. What is the significance of the gold pendants?

The gold pendants, known as bracteates, date back to around A.D. 500 and were worn as part of a prestigious necklace by individuals of high social status.

3. Where will the treasure be displayed?

The gold treasure will be exhibited at the Archaeological Museum in Stavanger, located around 300 kilometers (200 miles) southwest of Oslo.

4. How rare is this discovery?

This discovery is exceptionally rare, with no similar find in Norway since the 19th century. It is also considered an unusually significant discovery in a Scandinavian context.

5. Will Erlend Bore and the landowner receive a reward?

According to Norwegian law, both Erlend Bore and the landowner will receive a reward, although the exact amount has yet to be determined.