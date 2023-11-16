A Glimpse into the Devastation in Gaza After Weeks of Conflict

Gazan civilians, burdened not only by their meager belongings but also by weeks of endless fear and unbearable grief, trudge wearily down the main north-south highway. As Israel relentlessly continues its aerial and ground attacks on Gaza, hundreds of people desperately attempt to evacuate from the war-torn region.

Amidst the sounds of gunfire, a haunting reminder of the conflict’s true cost, the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) work tirelessly to secure safe passage for those fleeing. They call out in both Hebrew and English, hoping to locate any potential hostages hidden within the crowd and guide them to safety. Despite the agreed-upon four-hour daily pause in combat for evacuations, there is no sign of these crucial breaks yet.

One of the civilians, Abu Shady, speaks of the unimaginable suffering his community has endured and now finds themselves facing an uncertain future, embarking on a long journey into the unknown.

