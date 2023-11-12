Exploring Israel’s Offensive Against Hamas’ Extensive Tunnel Network in Gaza

In a concerted effort to neutralize Hamas’ sprawling underground network in Gaza, Israel has embarked on a mission of unprecedented proportions. The remnants of demolished structures served as a reminder of the fierce battle that has been unfolding. Walls pierced by twisted iron beams and abandoned homes tell a story of a once-thriving neighborhood now scarred by conflict.

A team of Israeli soldiers, led by Lt. Col. Ariel Gonen, surveys the remains of a civilian house. With a small monitor in hand, one soldier reveals black-and-white footage captured from inside a tunnel. The gravity of the situation becomes apparent as Gonen explains the scale of the mission. “We are fully committed to dismantling and investigating as many tunnels as possible,” he reveals. These underground passageways hide beneath hospitals, schools, and even mosques, making them an integral part of Hamas’ infrastructure.

The soldier’s monitor reveals a tunnel located just a few yards away, nestled in the backyard of the abandoned house. In response to an ambush days prior, Israeli forces are determined to uncover the secrets these tunnels hold. As Maj. Maayan Mulla demonstrates with a sketch in the dust, the tunnels form a complex network, weaving their way beneath the Gaza Strip. The ultimate objective is to secure the larger, central tunnels from where smaller ones branch out.

According to Israeli officials, the tunnels serve multiple purposes for Hamas. They serve as a covert pathway for fighters, enabling them to traverse the Strip without exposing themselves to Israeli air power. Moreover, these tunnels function as hiding places for the group’s leaders and, distressingly, where hostages may be held captive.

Despite their extensive exploration of the tunnels, Israeli troops have yet to discover any trace of the hostages. “They keep them in the center,” Mulla reveals. “Not up here. That’s for sure that we didn’t find them.” The weight of this knowledge presses upon the advancing Israeli soldiers, as they are acutely aware that many families in Israel have been affected by the loss or abduction of loved ones.

A poignant reminder of their mission is etched onto the side of a partially destroyed chalet, where Hebrew graffiti pleads for the return of the hostages. The quest to dismantle Hamas’ tunnel network is not just a military operation but an emotional endeavor, driven by the desire to bring a sense of peace and security to the people affected by this ongoing conflict.

