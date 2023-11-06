Mutinous Soldiers Threaten Democracy and Security in Niger and Beyond

The recent coup in Niger, where mutinous soldiers ousted President Mohamed Bazoum and placed him under house arrest, poses a significant threat to democracy and security not only in the country but also across the region and the continent. This alarming development was highlighted by Boubacar Sabo, a senior member of Bazoum’s political party, who warned that the success of the coup would mark the end of democracy in Africa.

Niger, viewed as one of the last democratic countries in a region plagued by coups, has been a key partner for Western nations in the fight against a growing jihadi insurgency associated with al-Qaida and the Islamic State group. The removal of President Bazoum, who had been democratically elected, has dealt a severe blow to nations such as the United States and France, which have invested significant resources in supporting Niger’s security forces.

Analysts and locals suggest that the coup was driven by an internal power struggle between Bazoum and General Abdourahmane Tchiani, the head of the presidential guard who now claims authority. The junta has been working to solidify its support among the population, leveraging grievances towards former colonial ruler France and suppressing dissenting voices.

Boubacar Sabo, who remains openly critical of the junta, revealed that several ministers and high-ranking politicians have been detained, with limited access granted to human rights groups. Sabo also expressed skepticism about the apparent groundswell of support for the regime, asserting that the junta pays people to rally in its favor.

Although protests in favor of the junta occur regularly, experts argue that the true extent of popular support remains unclear. While some protesters may genuinely back the transition, others participate for financial gain or mere curiosity. The junta could face challenges in maintaining its support base if it fails to meet the financial demands of local elites or if the army continues to suffer losses from jihadi attacks.

Since the coup, attacks by militants have surged, and both France and the United States have halted military operations in the country. Niger’s security forces are primarily focused on the capital and concerned about potential incursions from neighboring countries. The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has threatened military action if President Bazoum is not released and reinstated. ECOWAS has initiated preparations and is currently discussing further steps.

Under these unstable conditions, residents of the capital are grappling with the economic fallout caused by the coup. Severe sanctions have made it difficult for people to access their finances, local businesses struggle due to the departure of foreigners, and food shortages loom.

In essence, the coup in Niger not only jeopardizes democracy in the country but also poses a broader threat to regional and continental stability. The international community must closely monitor the situation and consider appropriate measures to support the restoration of democracy and the protection of security in Niger and beyond.