Human Rights Activists Denied Access to Detained Political Officials in Niger

Human rights activists in Niger are reporting that they have been unable to gain access to top political officials who were detained after a military coup ousted the democratically elected president. The military officers also arrested several former government ministers and political leaders. Requests to see the detainees and check on their well-being have gone unanswered. The junta holding power has kept the ousted president, Mohamed Bazoum, his wife, and son under house arrest since July 26. The junta spokesperson has stated that the detainees are being treated well and have not raised any health concerns. However, it is unclear whether rights organizations will be allowed to visit or communicate with the detainees.

Niger was seen as the last democratic partner in the Sahel region, and the coup has attracted international condemnation and pressure. The United States and France have military personnel in Niger to train the country’s forces and combat extremist violence, but the junta cited the alleged failure of Bazoum’s administration to stem the violence as a reason for the coup. In recent days, the junta has sent mixed signals about its willingness to negotiate a peaceful resolution. The West African regional bloc, known as ECOWAS, has threatened military force if Bazoum is not reinstated, and has activated a standby force to restore order. The junta has stated that it is open to speaking with ECOWAS, but also recalled the Nigerien ambassador from Ivory Coast, a member of the bloc.

The bloc’s defense chiefs plan to meet to discuss the coup, and a standby force of several thousand soldiers could be deployed. The African Union’s Peace and Security Council has also discussed the situation in Niger. In neighboring Mali, the junta leader has had a telephone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin, raising concerns about Russian involvement. The situation in Niger continues to unfold, with demonstrations in support of the junta occurring in the capital. The arrival of the new U.S. ambassador to Niger is expected at the end of the week, which could provide leadership and coordination for a resolution to the crisis.