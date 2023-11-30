A Harsh and Deadly Winter Awaits Ukrainian and Russian Troops

As winter approaches in Ukraine, experts predict that the conflict between Ukrainian and Russian soldiers will continue to be long and bloody. Both sides are engaged in offensives and counteroffensives, with no signs of backing down. However, this winter may serve as a catalyst for future negotiations.

Retired colonel Seth Krummrich, now vice president at Global Guardian, a security consultancy, believes that neither side will achieve a tactical or operational breakthrough during the winter. The ground freezes, making it challenging to make significant advances. Krummrich specifically pointed out that the soldiers, particularly the Russians, will be reluctant to continue fighting in the harsh winter conditions.

The conflict between Ukraine and Russia has been characterized by high casualties. Ukraine’s armed forces estimate that there were 6,260 Russian deaths in the span of a week in late November, signaling the relentless Russian attacks in the east.

Konstantinos Grivas, a professor at the Hellenic Army Academy, emphasizes that this war lacks a high strategy and is essentially an attrition war. Both sides have failed to find a technological or tactical advantage that would lead to a breakthrough. Defense has been dominant, and passive defenses like minefields and trenches have neutralized the capabilities of mechanized and airborne forces.

Russia initially hoped for a quick collapse of the Ukrainian armed forces in 2022 but resorted to missile attacks on Ukrainian cities when that failed. Ukraine’s Western allies provided support, including air defense systems and medium-range missiles, to help Ukraine defend itself. Ukraine also attempted its own offensive strategies, targeting Russian rear areas and missile manufacturing sites with drones. However, these efforts have not been game-changing.

As the conflict continues, Ukraine has recently requested F-16 fighter planes from NATO members. However, experts doubt that these planes will be effective in breaking the stalemate. Ukraine’s request for assistance may be a way to maintain Western support and avoid fatigue and pressure to negotiate.

Sanctions imposed by Ukraine’s allies have sought to cripple the Russian economy but have been partially circumvented through alternative markets and cooperation with pariah states like Iran and North Korea.

There are growing concerns that Ukraine may lose a protracted war of attrition with Russia due to the unfair fight and the conscript army’s diminishing morale. However, some Russian soldiers also express a desire to go home, indicating potential cracks in their morale.

While Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has refused negotiations while Russian forces remain on Ukrainian soil, Russian President Vladimir Putin has expressed openness to peace talks. This suggests that Russia may be seeking a way out of the conflict.

As winter arrives, the situation in Ukraine remains challenging and deadly for both Ukrainian and Russian troops. The prospects of a breakthrough or decisive victory seem increasingly unlikely. Negotiations may be the only way to end the bloodshed and find a resolution to this long-standing conflict.

