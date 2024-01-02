New developments in the violent conflict between Israel and Hamas

In a significant turn of events, a prominent Hamas official, Saleh Arouri, was killed in a targeted strike in a southern Beirut suburb. This strike comes after years of Israel keeping Arouri on their hit list. The Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, had previously threatened to eliminate him even before Hamas launched a surprise attack on Israel in October, sparking the ongoing war in Gaza.

Arouri, the deputy political head of Hamas and a founder of their military wing, had been accused by Israel of orchestrating attacks against them in the West Bank. In fact, in 2015, the U.S. Department of the Treasury designated Arouri as a Specially Designated Global Terrorist, offering a reward of $5 million for information leading to his capture.

Arouri, in an interview with Al-Mayadeen, addressed the threats against him, stating that it was not unusual for Hamas commanders and members to become martyrs. He also warned that if a comprehensive war were to break out, Israel would suffer an unprecedented defeat in history.

Born in the town of Aroura in the occupied West Bank, Arouri joined Hamas and later went into exile in Damascus, where the Syrian government strongly supported the group. However, he left in 2011 due to Hamas’ split with President Bashar Assad during the Syrian civil war. He then sought refuge in Turkey but had to leave in 2018 when Hamas officials were forced to leave due to changing regional dynamics.

Arouri arrived in Beirut and made limited public appearances while assisting in strengthening Hamas’ ties with Hezbollah. He played a significant role in Hamas’ reconciliation with Assad and proudly aligned himself with the “Axis of Resistance,” a coalition of Iran’s regional allies, including Hezbollah and Syria.

Although Arouri maintained a low profile, he was ultimately killed in a drone strike on an apartment building in Beirut’s southern suburbs. Confirmed by Hamas officials, the attack targeted one specific floor and resulted in the deaths of Arouri and six other Hamas members.

The incident has caused a stir in the region, with Lebanon’s state-run National News Agency attributing the strike to an Israeli drone, while Israeli officials have refrained from commenting. This strike, if confirmed as an Israeli action, would be the first attack on Beirut since the 2006 war between Israel and Hezbollah, potentially escalating the conflict in Lebanon.

Hezbollah responded strongly, condemning the attack as a serious offense against Lebanon’s security and sovereignty. They vowed that the crime would not go unpunished, raising concerns about potential retaliation.

As tensions continue to rise, all eyes are on Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, who is scheduled to address the public on the anniversary of the killing of Iranian general Qassem Soleimani. Iran, through its foreign ministry spokesman, condemned Arouri’s killing, labeling it as another example of Israel’s reliance on assassination and crime.

These recent developments add another layer of complexity to the Israeli-Hamas conflict. Both parties are now grappling with the consequences of targeted assassinations and the potential for further escalation. The situation remains fluid, and the international community is closely monitoring the events as they unfold.

(Source: AP News)