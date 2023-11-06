The Growing Divide: Changing Perspectives on the Israeli-Palestinian Conflict Among U.S. Millennials

In the heart of downtown Indianapolis, a stark divide was witnessed last Thursday between demonstrators protesting for Palestinian rights and those expressing solidarity with Israel. This event sheds light on the shifting sympathies towards the Israeli-Palestinian conflict among U.S. millennials, particularly those born between 1980 and 2000.

A Gallup poll conducted in March revealed that millennials are nearly evenly split between aligning themselves with Israelis or Palestinians, in contrast to older generations who remain more sympathetic towards Israel. This trend appears to extend to Generation Z as well.

For the young Jewish community in Indianapolis, the surprise attack over the weekend forced many individuals to confront their own beliefs. Maya Simon, a 27-year-old teacher, admitted to being critical of Israeli policies in regard to Palestinians. However, the recent attack compelled her to reassess her position and offer more support to Israel, even as she voiced concerns about the setback it may cause to the cause of Palestinian rights.

The change in sympathies among U.S. millennials can be attributed to various reasons. For Benjamin Gross, a 24-year-old researcher, enrolling at Butler University provided an opportunity to engage with pro-Palestinian groups and explore a different perspective on the decadeslong conflict. Rachel Leininger, a 32-year-old mother, conducted her own research during college and encountered concerns not presented in Hebrew school or by older generations, which influenced her views in favor of Palestinian rights.

Moreover, critics of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s attempt to reform the country’s judiciary have drawn parallels between U.S. protests against police shootings and the opposition to Netanyahu’s policies. Younger Jews also tend to give poor ratings to Netanyahu and have less faith in their government’s efforts towards peace with the Palestinians compared to older generations.

Despite the tragic loss of life amid Israel’s counter-offensive against Hamas in Gaza, some believe that the nature of the recent attack will prompt younger individuals to reconsider their attitudes towards Israel. Benjamin Gross acknowledges feeling conflicted, recognizing the lives lost on both sides, but emphasizes the importance of addressing the root causes of the ongoing struggles faced by the Palestinian people.

The growing divide among U.S. millennials regarding the Israeli-Palestinian conflict highlights the complexity of this issue. With differing perspectives and a multitude of factors influencing public opinion, it is crucial to foster constructive dialogue and seek a peaceful resolution that ensures justice and equality for all parties involved.